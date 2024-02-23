Ryan Garcia is ‘back for blood’, Devin Haney vows to ‘pursue greatness’ in April 20 mega-bout

A rivalry that has been brewing since their days in the amateur boxing scene has finally hit a fever pitch as undefeated, former Ring lightweight champion and current WBC junior welterweight titlist Devin Haney (31-0, 15 knockouts) will defend his title against Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) on April 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The 12-round fight is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Haney Promotions, KingRy Promotions, and Matchroom Boxing. The mega-event will be broadcasted live on DAZN PPV.

“Facing Ryan Garcia on April 20, 2024, is another step in my pursuit of greatness and cementing my legacy as one of the sport’s greatest champions,” said Haney. “I don’t need to say much. My track record speaks to my ability in the ring to overcome any challenge thrown my way, and rise to the top. I’m committed to giving the fans what they want – the best fights in boxing. I’ve proven time and again that I am a formidable opponent, and it’s my skillset and the belief I have in my team that will ultimately lead me to victory. I’m happy Ryan’s team shares the same excitement in bringing the fans great boxing and we’re ready to bring you the best boxing event of the year in New York at Barclays Center.”

“I’m coming as if I was a roaring lion, coming back for blood,” said Garcia. “I’m excited to bring another mega fight to boxing, that’s all I intend to do. I will place everything in the Lord’s hand. I pray that Devin comes out healthy and safe, and that everyone is entertained.”

“The Golden Boy mantra is the best fighting the best, and it’s hard to remember a better example of that than when Ryan Garcia and Devon Haney square off on April 20,” said Golden Boy Promotions’ chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “Championship gold, bragging rights over a long, intense rivalry and the status as the face of American boxing will all be on the line with no catchweight, rehydration clauses or other nonsense. This is a can’t miss fight that fans can’t afford to miss.”

Devin Haney, rated at No. 1 by The Ring at junior welterweight, has a record of 31 wins and 0 losses who has taken the boxing world by storm. He became Ring champion by dethroning George Kambosos and defended the belt in a rematch against Kambosos and a notable victory over 3-division champion Vasiliy Lomachenko He was last seen in action in December 2023 when he dethroned Regis Prograis via unanimous decision win to become the new WBC junior welterweight titlist.

Garcia’s last appearance was in a stoppage win over Oscar Duarte in December 2023.

