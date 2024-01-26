William Zepeda takes on Maxi Hughes in title elimination bout on March 16

Undefeated lightweight contender William Zepeda. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy

Unbeaten lightweight contender William Zepeda (29-0, 25 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico will face England’s Maxi Hughes (26-6-2, 5 KOs) in a 12-round IBF and WBA elimination bout scheduled for Saturday, March 16.

The event is co-promoted by Golden Boy Promotions and DiBella Entertainment, and the action will take place live from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, broadcast around the world on DAZN.

“I am excited for this big challenge ahead of me, and being one step closer to accomplishing my dream of becoming a world champion,” said William Zepeda. “Maxi Hughes is a great fighter, and I can’t wait to face him in the ring on March 16 and represent my humble hometown of San Mateo Atenco on the world’s stage. I know Golden Boy wants to bring big fights back to Las Vegas, the capital of boxing, and I want to be part of that – I want to be crowned champion in Vegas.”

Zepeda had his breakout performance against former world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz in October 2022, where he broke three CompuBox records at lightweight for total punches thrown (1,536, exceeding Efren Hinojosa’s 1,507 against Lamar Murphy on 3/16/01), jabs attempted in a round (89 in round two, breaking Lamar Murphy’s 88 in round two against Angel Manfredy on 8/3/01) and attempted jabs (787, surpassing Stefano Zoff’s 673 against Julien Lorcy on 8/7/99). He was last seen knocking out the resilient former world title challenger Mercito Gesta during Mexican Independence weekend last year.

“My last fight in the U.S., the judges broke my heart. I won’t let them derail my career. I’m coming back stateside with the bit between my teeth. Zepeda hasn’t fought anyone like me before,” said Maxi Hughes.

Hughes comes from humble beginnings, representing Rossington, England. Since making his professional boxing debut on September 17, 2010, he quickly ascended the ladder, building a portfolio full of regional titles. He was last seen in a valiant performance against George Kambosos Jr. in July 2023.

“Zepeda is a wrecking ball every time he steps into the ring — and with a title shot hanging in the balance, fans are going to be in for an offensive barrage from “El Camarón,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya. “Maxi Hughes has been in with the best of the best, and if Zepeda gets past him, the sky’s the limit.”

“Maxi Hughes earned this double world title eliminator with a great run of fights and a terrific performance against George Kambosos Jr.,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “Maxi and William Zepeda are two of the best lightweights in the world and this fight will establish a justifiable mandatory contender. I thank Golden Boy Promotions for their fairness in the negotiating process, treating Maxi like the world class fighter he is.”

A press release by Golden Boy Promotions was used in this article.