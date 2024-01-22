Reymart Gaballo faces Phai Pharob on Feb. 13, eyes title shot vs. Jason Moloney

Photo from Sanman Promotions

Bantamweight contender Reymart Gaballo will face Thai journeyman Phai Pharob on Feb. 13 at Midas Hotel in Pasay City, Philippines, with an eye on a world title opportunity afterwards.

The 27-year-old Gaballo (26-1, 21 knockouts) is searching for his third straight win since his lone career defeat, a fourth round knockout loss to Nonito Donaire Jr. in December of 2021 for the WBC bantamweight title. The native of Polomolok, Philippines is now training at the Sanman Gym in General Santos City under the watchful eye of Nonito Donaire Sr.

Gaballo made it clear what his target is, should he get past Pharob.

“I want to look impressive against Phai Pharob, and I’m looking to fight WBO bantamweight world champion Jason Moloney after this,” said Gaballo in a press statement.

Gaballo would be in good position for a shot at Moloney (27-2, 19 KOs), a 33-year-old from New South Wales, Australia who is coming off a Fight of the Year candidate performance in a majority decision over Saul Sanchez earlier this month. Gaballo is the WBO’s no. 1 bantamweight contender, and is also rated no. 5 by the IBF.

The 40-year-old Pharob (35-3, 27 KOs) of Bangkok, Thailand is coming off a first round stoppage win over Akkhaphon Ngamkaeo in November, but had lost his two prior fights. The southpaw had five fights in 2023, but had been inactive from 2016 until 2023 following his eighth round stoppage loss to Jesse Espinas.

The card, which is promoted by Sanman Promotions, Knuckleheads Boxing Promotions and Viva Promotions, will be broadcast live in the Philippines on One Sports, Cignal TV and Pilipinas Live.