David Cuellar stays unbeaten with decision over Pablo Gomez in Mexico

David Cuellar (right) Photo courtesy Promociones del Pueblo

Bantamweight contender David Cuellar defeated Pablo Gomez by unanimous decision Friday night at the Centro de Convenciones in Chetumal, Mexico. Scores were 100-90, 100-90, and 98-92.

Cuellar, who is ranked No. 10 by The Ring at 118 pounds, improved to 26-0, 17 knockouts.

Friday was another solid outing for Cuellar, who resides in Queretaro, Mexico. Cuellar was sharp from the opening round, utilizing a consistent jab that was followed by right hands and combinations that landed on Gomez’s head and body.

The shorter Gomez was game throughout most of the fight, willing to take one or two punches from Cuellar to connect with one of his own. Gomez was crafty enough to feint and follow up with a hook or cross to Cuellar’s head or body, but Cuellar utilized his more-polished skill-set and ring generalship to clearly win most of the rounds, especially during the second half of the fight.

Cuellar had not fought since August 18, when he stopped Marlon Rios Sarinana in the third round in nearby Cancun. In his other fight of 2023, which took place on May 19, Cuellar defeated Francisco Mendivil by unanimous decision.

The 22-year-old also has notable wins over Karim Arce and former world titleholder Moises Fuentes.

Cuellar is promoted by Oswaldo Kuchle.

Gomez, who resides in Buenos Aires, Argentina, falls to 18-15-3, 1 KO. He previously fought on October 28, losing a unanimous decision to Georges Ory.

The 32-year-old was stopped by unbeaten Alan David Picasso in August 2022, but did score a split decision win over former world titleholder Omar Narvaez in December 2019.

Also on the card that included promoters Cancun Boxing and LatinKO Promotions, lightweight Eduardo Martinez overcame a knockdown in round two to record a seventh round knockout over Alexander Villa (19-3, 13 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Martinez, who resides in Cuernavaca, Mexico, improved to 11-2, 8 KOs and knocked down Villa in the opening round.

In flyweight action, former WBC world junior flyweight titleholder Yesenia Gomez of nearby Cancun dropped Bolivia’s Mariela Ribera Valverde (12-8, 9 KOs) in rounds three and four to win a one-sided decision.

All three judges scored the bout 80-70 in favor of Gomez, who improved to 20-6-4, 6 KOs.

The card aired live on TUDN and Canal 5 throughout Mexico.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

Follow @FSalazarBoxing