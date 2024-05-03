Jason Moloney feels he is in a ‘must win’ fight against Yoshiki Takei in Tokyo

Jason Moloney of Australia (R) fights with Aston Palicte of the Philippines (L) during their World Boxing Council (WBC) silver bantamweight and the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) International bantamweight championship title fight in Melbourne on June 5, 2022. - -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by William WEST / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

After Jason Moloney won the WBO bantamweight title against Vincent Astrolabio in Stockton, California last May, he hoped for a homecoming in Australia.

However, his first defense came against Saul Sanchez and took place on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev-Callum Smith in Quebec City, Canada, in January.

Moloney, rated at No. 2 by The Ring at bantamweight, later said he would like to appear on the undercard of countryman George Kambosos Jr. versus Vasiliy Lomachenko but elected to take a different path and he will instead face Yoshiki Takei in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday.

“It was a difficult decision to make as they were two very exciting opportunities,” Moloney (27-2, 19 knockouts) told The Ring. “I really want to be involved in the biggest and best fights possible and to fight in front of 55,000 people at Tokyo Dome on the biggest show in Japanese boxing history was an opportunity that I couldn’t refuse.

“I think the fight with Takei on this huge platform was the right move for my career and a win in this fight sets up some huge opportunities for the future.”

It’s not the first time Team Moloney have seen Takei up close and personal. Previously, one of their other fighters, Bruno Tarimo, met the rising Japanese power-puncher in December 2022.

“Unfortunately my team mate Bruno didn’t have much success in his fight with Takei but I will make sure that I get some revenge for my team mate,” said Moloney.

“Takei is a knockout puncher who has a long reach and throws some big and wild punches. It’s important that I stay focused throughout the whole fight and make the most of my opportunities.”

The 33-year-old is coming off an enthralling early contender for Fight of the Year, when he overcame the aforementioned Sanchez (MD 12) in his maiden defense before some richly deserved R&R with his team.

“That was a fight that I’ll never forget,” he said. “It was a great card to fight on and the atmosphere during fight was the greatest atmosphere that I’ve experienced. The response after the fight was awesome too, everyone really enjoyed the fight which is important to me, I want the fans to enjoy watching me do what I love.

“After the fight all the team enjoyed a few days in Hawaii and had the chance to enjoy ourselves and celebrate our success.”

Things then quickly turned to what was next.

“We got home and got back to work,” he said. “We are always straight back into the gym and striving to be better. I know the Sanchez fight was entertaining but it wasn’t my best performance and there was plenty of areas I wanted to improve on. I’ve worked harder in this camp than any fight in my career.

“I know this is another must win fight for me and I’ve left no stone unturned. I brought in some great sparring partners who have pushed me every day and I believe this will really pay off on May 6.”

It’s a busy time for the Moloney’s with Jason’s twin brother Andrew facing Pedro Guevara on the blockbuster Kambosos-Lomachenko undercard.

Due to the fights taking place six-days apart Andrew won’t be with his brother in Japan.

“[It’s] not ideal but [it’s] really not something that will bother me,” he conceded. “I’m happy that Andrew has a huge opportunity on May 12 and I look forward to seeing him become champion again.

“My second defense and Andrew becoming a champion only 6-days after is incredible! This is what we’ve always wanted. I’ll make sure I get the job done first and then I’ll fly over to Perth to support Andrew and watch him become [WBC Interim junior bantamweight] champion of the world, it doesn’t get any better than that.”

Moloney’s long-time manager, Tony Tolj, recognizes the danger but feels the risk versus reward was worth taking, when looking at the bigger picture.

“This is a tough fight, Takei is well respected and that’s who we want. Just to fight the best,” said Tolj. “Japan is a location we would love to have more and more fights [in]. There could be three other Japanese world bantamweight champions [Editors Note: WBC titlist Junto Nakatani, WBA ruler Takuma Inoue, and now Ryosuke Nishida will challenge IBF beltholder Emmanuel Rodriguez] so we have to get the job done May 6. We don’t look past anyone. One thing I can guarantee is a night to remember May 6, “Mayhem” is coming to Tokyo.”

Takei (8-0, 8 KOs) was a successful kick-boxer before turning to boxing in early 2021.

In just his fifth fight he stopped Pete Apolinar (TKO 5) to win the OPBF junior featherweight title and made one defense against Tarimo (TKO 11). He then decided to drop to bantamweight and has won two fights before this opportunity came his way.

Inoue-Nery, plus undercard bouts, will be broadcast on ESPN+ at 4 a.m. ET/ 1 a.m. PT and at 9 a.m. GMT.