Wainwright weighs-in: the 2024 fights Anson wants in each weight class

Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney traded words at ringside a few years ago, but Anson wants to see the two best junior welterweights go at it INSIDE the ring in 2024.

Well, that’s another year in the books. It’s been a successful and productive one for boxing.

We finally got to see Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. face each other after years of ‘will-they-won’t-they’. We got to witness new-age stars Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia throwdown in Las Vegas, the Devin Haney-Vasiliy Lomachenko battle to decide the lightweight king, and the continued brilliance of Naoya Inoue, who ends the year as the undisputed junior featherweight champion.

We saw excellent scraps between Jaime Munguia-Sergey Derevyanchenko, Luis Nery-Azat Hovhannisyan and Joe Cordina-Shavkatzhon Rakhimov, amongst the strong candidates for Fight of The Year.

It was also exciting to see the game-changing emergence of Saudi Arabia, which hosted two gigantic heavyweight shows in October and December. February 17 (Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury) and March 9 are already booked for two more big shows.

Further good news is we have many more fights to look forward to in 2024. Hopefully, the elite practitioners will share the ring and we’ll see more top-level matchups.

It got me thinking of what fights I’d most like to see if I could wave my magic wand over boxing in 2024.

I decided to pick one fight that I’d most like to see in each weight class. If the fight was already made (such as Fury vs. Usyk) then I picked another, and, as this is for fun, I ignored promotional and TV alliances. (Heck, if Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn could get along for the “Day of Reckoning” show in December there is real hope.)

Heavyweight

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua

We saw Fury struggle with Francis Ngannou and the reemergence of Joshua recently. That will have many believing this fight, which earlier this year looked one-sided, is much more viable. So, while Joshua-Deontay Wilder received its death knell, Fury-Joshua is once again a fight we’d like to see. First things first, Fury has to take care of Oleksandr Usyk on February 17, no easy task and a very real banana skin. Personally, I believe Fury, who is prone to erratic performances will be fully dialed in and as the old saying goes, “A good big ‘un, beats a good little ‘un.” Size will matter and Fury will prevail. Joshua will likely stay busy in the interim and hopefully he stays with Ben Davison and we don’t see further musical trainers. By around the middle of the year or sometime in the second half of 2024, we could see these two heavyweight giants finally meet in what would be the biggest all-British fight in history. Hopefully Fury and Joshua would meet at the home of English sports, Wembley Stadium, where somewhere close to 100,000 people would gather. It wouldn’t just be a big fight, or sporting event, it would be the hottest ticket in town and gross tens of millions in the process.

Who wins: It’s hard not to go with Fury, I think he’d get into AJ’s head and mentally break him before the fight. When the fight starts, I think Fury would use his movement to good affect and then when up close he’d use his greater bulk to tire Joshua and then close the show in the second half of the fight.

Cruiserweight

Jai Opetaia vs. Richard Riakporhe

Opetaia has bounced back from the broken jaw he suffered in his championship victory with a vengeance and the undefeated cruiserweight southpaw looks as good as new and clearly the class of the division. He was recently stripped of his IBF title but he remains as The Ring champion. While it would be no surprise to see the 28-year-old Australian search out one of the sanctioning body titleholders, the fight I’d most like to see if Opetaia facing the dangerous Brit. The fight was in the works a few months back only for Riakporhe to walk away and look in another direction, presumably that of compatriot Chris Billam-Smith, who holds the WBO title. Riakporhe won a 10-round split decision when they met and has continued to impress since then. The tall puncher might be the biggest danger to Opetaia at 200 pounds.

Who wins: Very intriguing, I’ll go with Opetaia but he will have to bite down on his gumshield and use his skills to separate himself on the scorecards. Opetaia will come on strong and force a stoppage in 10 rounds.

Light heavyweight

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol

Bivol did his part by dissecting Lyndon Arthur before Christmas. Now it’s Beterbiev’s turn to put his IBF, WBC and WBO titles on the line against the very live underdog Callum Smith. It’s a very hard fight for Beterbiev, one I actually like Smith to prevail in. However, if the Montreal-based Russian can overcome Smith it is believed the framework is in place for him to face Bivol next. That is my hope, no disrespect to Smith, who is an excellent fighter, but Beterbiev and Bivol have circled each other for a number of years and due to different promoters have found it impossible so far to make the fight. Both men were in Saudi Arabia in October and with Bivol fighting there a week ago means there is now a pathway for them to meet and also enough money to make it possible. The last obstacle is Beterbiev-Smith.

Who wins: For the longest time this has been my guilty pleasure, it’s a wonderful clash of styles. Beterbiev’s aggression and power versus Bivol’s measured approach behind the jab. I see Bivol starting the better and taking the lead on the scorecards but as the action progresses Beterbiev starts having success to the body and forcing Bivol backwards, similar to how he did against Oleksandr Gvozdyk. Beterbiev will catch up with Bivol and score the stoppage in the championship rounds in an absorbing encounter.

Super middleweight

Canelo Alvarez vs. David Benavidez

All roads lead through Canelo at 168 pounds. He got back to business this year after losing to Bivol at 175 pounds in 2022. He looked solid, if a beat off his best against John Ryder and then whitewashed Jermell Charlo in defenses of the undisputed championship. Meanwhile Benavidez stepped to the fore as the most deserving 168-pounder in the world by beating Caleb Plant and Demetrius Andrade, both on Pay-Per-View, helping grow his name and even the risk-reward of this fight. Now it’s time to see Canelo-Benavidez, anything else would be making us wait on the main course. I don’t see it happening in May on Cinco De Mayo, so I think both will have interim fights, but I would expect and be disappointed if both factions, who are aligned with PBC don’t work out a deal for September, in what would be Canelo’s final fight of a three-fight deal with PBC. I think by that time the marination is complete, Benavidez will be more known to the general public and the animosity between both combatants will have reached his zenith.

Who wins: Canelo will start out the favorite but will have to earn it and then some here. Benavidez is bigger and a runaway train, he won’t come looking to box with Canelo, he’ll look to break him. That will bring out the best in Canelo, who will be 34 years old by then. Can he go to the well after over 60 fights? That is the big question. If he can, he can win, if not it could be a very difficult evening. I see Canelo prevailing in an exciting back and forth encounter, with his shot selection and ring generalship seeing him over the line by close 12-round majority decision.

Middleweight

Zhanibek Alimkhanuly vs. Chris Eubank Jr.

The middleweight division is back where it was a decade ago before Gennadiy Golovkin breathed new life into one of boxing’s traditionally strong divisions. Now another Kazakh has the chance to resurrect the division. Alimkhanuly helped himself to the WBO belt and, more recently, the IBF title, though he still lacks the profile needed for big fights. Enter Eubank Jr., he has the name and personality to help bring Alimkhanuly out of the shadows. The Brit was in attendance for “Day of Reckoning” and is no longer linked with a family grudge match up with Conor Benn, which always felt forced with Eubank fighting at middleweight and Benn at welterweight. Perhaps these two could meet on a future show in the Middle East?

Who wins: Alimkhanuly looks the class of the division and needs to take advantage of this opportunity and stamp his authority on the match up. I see both jockeying for position over the first half of the fight before Alimkhanuly begins to take over in the second half. He’s not GGG, but that’s OK. He will have to settle for a points decision.

Junior middleweight

Jermell Charlo vs. Tim Tszyu

This match up was snake-bitten when injuries saw the fight postponed and pushed back from its original January 2023 date before Charlo jumped ship altogether and headed all the way to super middleweight where he lost a lopsided decision to Canelo. It will be interesting to see if Charlo, who is very big for 154-pounds, decides to go back and defend his remaining titles. Since these two had been scheduled to fight, Tszyu has come into his own and much like Benavidez has at super middleweight thrown down the marker as the most deserving fighter in his weight class. The Australian son of a legend has claimed the WBO title and enjoyed a very productive 2023. It looks like Tszyu will return to America in March as part of the new season of NRL (National Rugby League), when thousands of Australians will be in Las Vegas. That looks too soon for this fight but if things line up then it could take place next.

Who wins: Initially when the two were lined up to meet, Charlo would have been a significant favorite. The lines will have dropped now, and this is probably close to 50/50. However, it looks like two fighters going in different directions, the momentum is on Tszyu’s side. He’s been active while Charlo hasn’t been and when he did fight against Canelo, he was in survival mode for the 12-rounds. Would Charlo have the motivation? I’m not sure, I see Tszyu winning a spirited 12-round unanimous decision.

Welterweight

Terence Crawford vs. Jaron Ennis

Crawford cleaned up by beating Spence and there really isn’t anything else left to conquer at welterweight. However, while it looks like he’s contractually obliged to face Spence in a rematch there won’t be anywhere near as much expectancy for the second go around. At 147-pounds there really is only one fight that would capture the imagination and that’s against Ennis, who recently was awarded Crawford’s IBF title. Maybe that rankles Crawford enough to face his young heir apparent. I happen to be of the opinion that Ennis is the best young fighter in boxing. He has a rare ability to out-perform the par heading into the fight. Maybe the closest we’ve seen to Roy Jones Jr. This is a huge step up for Ennis but then I believe it’s also a difficult fight for Crawford. Sure, he’s been at big fights before, he’s coming off a career defining mega fight but this time he’s facing a younger, naturally bigger fighter, who wants that smoke.

Who wins: Now this is a big statement, but I think Ennis beats Crawford. I think he’s just as talented, just as quick, of course he doesn’t have the same experience, but I think he was born for this sort of occasion and will thieve under the bright lights of a big fight. Crawford usually starts slowly; this is something for Ennis to pick up on and run with. He’ll assert himself early and then Crawford will make his usual mid-fight changes. This is a rare instance of both fighters being equally happy to fight from either stance, this will keep both poised and never sure what the other will do. I think Ennis raises his game in the later stages and is able to separate himself just enough to win a thrilling fight. Maybe how we expected Crawford-Spence to play out.

Junior welterweight

Teofimo Lopez vs. Devin Haney

Both men were The Ring/undisputed lightweight champions before jumping five-pounds north to junior welterweight where again each man impressed whilst becoming two-weight world champions. Lopez was thought to be damaged goods when he stunned Josh Taylor to claim a second Ring championship and the Scottish fighter’s WBO belt. It was an eye-opening performance that again showed the precociously talented Lopez is a match for anyone when fully focused. Haney’s boxing skills gave Kambosos fits in their two fights and he was able to edge home against Vasiliy Lomachenko in a fight many believed he lost. The much-needed move up in weight was evident with how he dropped and shutout Regis Prograis in December.

Who wins: This is a real toss up, that depends on which version of Lopez turns up. The battle would begin at the press conference with both trying to take the upper hand. I don’t see there being much between them and there would be shifts in the plot. I’m struggling to separate them and so would the judges. At the conclusion of 12-rounds we’d have a draw.

Lightweight

Shakur Stevenson vs. Gervonta Davis

Since Stevenson won world titles at featherweight and junior lightweight (where he was crowned Ring champion) he looked sensational. Most recently he struggled and didn’t impress while edging past Edwin De Los Santos to win the WBC lightweight title. All the while, Davis has been as dominant, not outboxing but knocking his opposition out, notably the violent destruction of Leo Santa Cruz and the way he disarmed Ryan Garcia, showed he’s a born fighter. This fight would truly crown a boxing superstar. The slick boxing skills of Stevenson versus the brute power of Davis. This has the makings of a classic.

Who wins: Stevenson gets out into an early lead but has to be vigilant of the Baltimore southpaw’s raw power throughout. Davis finds a home for his punches and has a visibly tiring Stevenson in retreat, it’s a race against the clock, can Stevenson last the course and win due to the points he’s built up or will Davis be able to find the necessary punches to end the show? I go with the later, Davis via championship rounds stoppage.

Junior lightweight

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Rocky Hernandez

There isn’t a fight that instantly springs to mind here. There isn’t a clear No. 1 but there appears to be several fighters who are at the same level. Interestingly all four sanctioning body titlists fought at the tail end of the year, and all flattered to deceive. I decided that an all-Mexican slugfest may be the most engaging matchup here. Navarrete scored a career best win over Oscar Valdez but then had to settle for a draw with Robson Conceicao. While Hernandez nearly upset O’Shaquie Foster only to get stopped in the final round. Despite the loss, his stock went up.

Who wins: Both fighters only know one way, straight forward and don’t back up. The difference would be Navarrete’s experience and his power which has got him out of a hole in the past on a few occasions. This time it would be a firefight and although I think that would be Hernandez best shot at winning the all-around better Navarrete would get the stoppage in around seven rounds,

Featherweight

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Mauricio Lara

I don’t think these two are specifically on either’s radar, but it would be a fun all-Mexican war between two aggressive fighters. We haven’t seen or heard of Lara since he partied too much and missed weight for a May return with Leigh Wood. If he knuckles down and can regain the hunger he had before his last fight he’d be a handful for anyone at 126 pounds. I’m hoping we got that version here. Lopez for his part edged Josh Warrington on the defending champions home turf to pick up the IBF title, then demolished Michael Conlan again on the road and showed his toughness to beat Joet Gonzalez.

Who wins: Lopez has the form, but Lara would be a live underdog. He’d come swinging from the fences. Lopez would have to be careful of his wild countryman and that wouldn’t be easy because he’d have to curb his own tendencies to jump in. I think the fight would ebb and flow for several rounds with both men’s power in affect and may see then both touch down. I feel Lopez would be able to pick his moments more and use Lara’s aggression against him and walk him into something to score a highly exciting 10th round stoppage in a wild shootout.

Junior featherweight

Naoya Inoue vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev

In two fights at the weight Inoue obliterated Stephen Fulton and then while he had a harder time with Marlon Tapales still won with relative ease. It looks like Inoue will face Luis Nery in May and there isn’t too much else for him to do at 122 pounds, such was his level of dominance in his new weight class. The next best guy is Akhmadaliev, who lost his titles to Tapales but has since returned with a win. The Uzbekistan boxer is very good; however, he’s facing a generational talent who hasn’t needed any time to settle at the weight and looks at his brilliant best already.

Who wins: As good as Akhmadaliev is, this would be too much for him, he’d be made to order for the Japanese standout. Inoue would start on the front foot, mix in lethal body shots and hard headshots, press MJ and break him down in around eight rounds.

Bantamweight

Junto Nakatani vs. Jason Moloney

What better motivation than revenge of the brother. Nakatani impressively stopped Andrew Moloney by scoring one of the Knockouts of the Year to become WBO junior bantamweight titlist. Since then, Nakatani has outgrown the division and will face Alexandro Santiago for the WBC 118-pound title on February 24. That’s a very interesting fight, however, I believe Nakatani is special. He might just be Japan’s version of Nonito Donaire to Naoya Inoue’s Manny Pacquiao. I like him to best Santiago and then if Moloney has kept his crown from his January 13 title defense this would become a unification and for the vacant Ring championship to add a little extra sheen to the fight.

Who wins: Moloney won the title at the third attempt and is determined not to yield it anytime soon. He’ll be more confident and have grown from the win. However, Nakatani isn’t just any fighter. I see him boxing his way into a lead and then being firmly in command claiming a 12-round unanimous decision.

Junior bantamweight

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Kazuto Ioka

This fight was discussed for New Years Eve and would have been the perfect fight to sign the year off in style. Unfortunately, the two sides weren’t able to broker a deal and ultimately Ioka faced the little-known Josber Perez. Having stopped Perez, the fight is still there for some time in 2024. Estrada has achieved enough that he will enter the International Boxing Hall of Fame one day. Ioka has won world titles in four weight classes and will likely also be inducted to the IBHOF. Both are in their 30s now and are looking for the big fights and big money that goes with them. There is nothing bigger for these two than facing each other.

Who wins: Estrada has been off a year since he returned to beat Gonzalez in their rubber match, while Ioka showed a smart boxing brain to beat Joshua Franco in their rematch. Both are top notch and I’d expect a hard-fought cat and mouse fight with both having their share of moments. I see Ioka winning a razor thin 115-113 split decision.

Flyweight

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Julio Cesar Martinez

Martinez long baulked at facing Sunny Edwards in a unification. Frankly, the Mexican’s ring appearances have become rather sketchy full stop. But I digress. Perhaps now the price for a unification bout would be right, and Martinez would be willing to put up and face the supremely talented young Texan. Rodriguez showed he’s the No. 1 at 112 pounds by stopping Edwards in nine rounds, but he’s interested in moving back to junior bantamweight. Hopefully, before he makes that move, he could be encouraged to face Martinez, who is in dire need of something bigger.

Who wins: Rodriguez buddy, Roman Gonzalez showed how to box the crude free-swinging Martinez and snapped his head back like a PEZ dispenser while befuddling him with foot movement. That would be Rodriguez’s blueprint, one I think he’d follow expertly. Martinez is tough, he showed that against Chocolatito, so it would be interesting to see if Rodriguez could one-up his pal. I suspect he’d have to settle for a wide 12-round unanimous decision.

Junior flyweight

Kenshiro Teraji vs. Adrian Curiel

Teraji bounced back after suffering his first career defeat against Masamichi Yabuki (L TKO 10) to defeat his compatriot with ease in their rematch (KO 3). He upped his game further by beating amateur rival Hiroto Kyoguchi by emphatic seventh-round stoppage to add The Ring and WBA titles to his collection, in what is considered a career best win. This year, he’s followed that by beating late sub (for WBO titlist Jonathan Gonzalez) Anthony Olascuaga (TKO 9) and former unified titlist Hekkie Budler (TKO 9). Gonzalez didn’t fight in 2023 and the Puerto Rican has lost some of his luster due to inactivity. However, Sivenathi Nontshinga had begun to develop his own reputation as a genuine threat to Teraji. He was supposed to mark time against unheralded Adrian Curiel, but it didn’t play out that way. The Mexican entered the fight with just five knockouts in 28 fights and knocked Nontshinga out in two rounds. They’re scheduled to meet in a rematch on February 16. If Curiel can repeat the result and Teraji can beat WBA mandatory Carlos Canizales on January 23, maybe we can see them face each other.

Who wins: Teraji would be the favorite and have to be careful not to get caught by a thunderbolt like Nontshinga did. He’s more than capable of that and of breaking Curiel down in around nine rounds.

Strawweight

Ginjiro Shigeoka vs. Oscar Collazo

The strawweight division underwent something of a makeover this year. Both Shigeoka brothers, Yudai and Ginjiro, made good on their undoubted potential to win WBC and IBF titles respectively. While Collazo claimed the WBO title. The other young gun, Erick Rosa has been in protracted talks to face boxing’s longest ruling titleholder Knockout CP Freshmart, a bout that for a number of reasons has still not been made. The diminutive Ginjiro looks like he could be the future of the division but will have to earn that right. He’s never going to fight his brother. Many years ago, the two were scheduled to meet in the final of an amateur tournament and it was decided that Ginjiro would forfeit the bout. A meeting between Ginjiro and Collazo would be an exciting fight that would mark out the winner as the top fighter in boxing smallest weight class.

Who wins: You’d imagine the Japanese paymasters would bring the fight to Japan, which would give their man an edge. That’s not to say anything underhanded would happen because Japan is thought of as the most even playing field in world boxing. In other words, if Collazo wins, he’s not going to get robbed. That said, I feel we’d get excellent two-way action but at the end of 12-rounds Shigeoka would have his hand raised by 12-round unanimous decision.

What are your thoughts on these matchups and their potential outcomes? What would you like to see in 2024?

