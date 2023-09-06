Wednesday, September 06, 2023  |
From The Archives: Mike Tyson TKO 2 Alfonzo Ratliff

Mike Tyson rushes Alfonzo Ratliff during their fight at the Hilton Hotel in Las Vegas (Photo: The Ring Magazine via Getty Images)
06
Sep
by The Ring | 

Mike Tyson fought 13 times in 1986, his first full year in the professional ranks, a year that culminated with the young heavyweight dynamo winning the WBC title at the record age of 20.

Before Tyson made history blitzing Trevor Berbick, he stopped former cruiserweight titleholder Alfonzo Ratliff in two rounds on September 6 at the Hilton Hotel in Las Vegas.



The Ring was there, 37 years ago, and the following photos are from the magazine’s archives.

Tyson wasted no time cutting the ring off on Ratliff. (Photo: The Ring Magazine via Getty Images)

 

Tyson overwhelmed Ratliff by the second round. (Photo: The Ring Magazine via Getty Images)

 

Ratliff, who outpointed the great Carlos De Leon for the WBC cruiserweight title, went rounds with future heavyweight titleholders Tim Witherspoon and Pinklon Thomas but lasted less than 6 minutes with the just-turned-20 Tyson. (Photo: The Ring Magazine via Getty Images)

 

