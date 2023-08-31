Amateur star Imam Khataev inks promotional deal with Eye of The Tiger

Amateur standout Imam Khataev has signed a promotional contract with Eye of The Tiger.

The Russian-born fighter, who celebrates his 29th birthday today, lives and trains in Australia but will fight for the Canadian-based promotional company. The hope is that Khataev (3-0, 3 knockouts) will fight in Monaco on September 23, in Montreal on November 14 and then on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev-Callum Smith in Quebec City on January 13.

Khataev enjoyed an outstanding amateur career, winning three national titles and bronze at the 2020 Olympics and 2023 World Championships.

“I’d like to thank Camille and all of the EOTT team for allowing me to become a part of the EOTT family,” said Khataev, who had over 300 amateur fights.

“I look forward to showcasing my boxing skills to the great fans in Montreal. “The Beast” is coming!”

Khataev, who will compete at light heavyweight, is managed by Pete Mitrevski, trained by former amateur coach Anton Kadushin and will have Hall of Fame trainer Johnny Lewis, feted for guiding the careers of the likes of Jeff Harding, Virgil Hill, Kostya Tszyu and Jeff Fenech, in his corner.

President of Eye of The Tiger Camille Estephan believes his latest acquisition has every thing needed to reach the top.

“I’m particularly pleased to add Imam to the roster,” said Estephan. “He’s a real beast!

“He’s very talented, powerful and the commensurate pro, he’s super serious and disciplined. His upside is absolutely huge and is very charismatic. The sky is the limit.”

Mitrevski welcomes the opportunity to link up with Eye of The Tiger.

“I saw Imam at the Olympics and he greatly impressed me,” said Mitrevski. “Two-years later he turned up at my front door in need of some help and I was only too happy to work with him.

“He’s a fantastic fighter and has all the tools to reach the top. I’m looking forward to the journey in the months and years ahead. I firmly believe he will become the light heavyweight champion and under the Eye of the Tiger banner he has that opportunity.”