Hiroto Kyoguchi debuts at flyweight, wants two more bouts before going for a title

Photo by Naoki Fukuda

Former Ring and WBA junior flyweight champion Hiroto Kyoguchi got back to winning ways against Roland Biendima at the Sumida City Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan on May 20.

Kyoguchi had lost his unbeaten record and titles at the hands of compatriot Kenshiro Teraji in a unification last November.

The 29-year-old returned with a workmanlike 10-round shutout decision over his battle-tested Filipino opponent in his flyweight debut, though feels more is to come.

“I feel like I’m not fully adapted yet [to fighting at 112-pounds,] but I can still do better by working on that,” Kyoguchi (17-1, 11 knockouts) told The Ring through Daisuke Shindo .

“After Round 5, I felt a little uncomfortable with my fists, so I was still not satisfied. That was a fight I should’ve won by KO.”

His handler, Mr. Watanabe was less critical of his pupil and is taking positives from the fight.

“Both his fists were slightly damaged, so he punched less,” said Watanabe. “But it was a good experience for him to fight the full 10 rounds of his first flyweight conversion fight.”

Watanabe is already looking at the next step for Kyoguchi.

“The next fight is scheduled for autumn, but I’ll see how his fist heals before making a decision,” said the veteran. “Above all, Kyoguchi is highly motivated to conquer his third weight class.

“For a boxer, the first thing to have is motivation, so I want to find possibilities there. One or two more fights, I’d like to see him win in a remarkable way, move up the ranks, and hopefully take him to a mandatory match.”

Kyoguchi, who previously held the IBF strawweight title before adding further hardware up at junior flyweight, hopes to become a three-weight world champion.

“I want one more belt at this division,” he said. “I am targeting WBC champion [Julio Cesar Martinez.] I am eager to gain the WBC belt that I have admired since I was a child boxing and to do that, I would have to beat Martinez.”

