It’s official: Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford will clash in Las Vegas on July 29

After months of speculation and arduous negotiations, The Ring’s prediction that this fight would finally take place on July 29 has become a reality.

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. have announced their upcoming welterweight championship showdown today, bringing a long wait to an end.

“The wait is over,” said Crawford in the short caption of a video posted in his social media accounts, with Spence posting on Instagram that they will be “finally giving the fans what they want” in what he calls “a throwback fight on paper, but it could be a one-sided ass whooping. (One) of the biggest fight(s) of the century!”

Terence Crawford replied to this post with a short comment: “July 29 in Las Vegas. Let’s get it”.

Premier Boxing Champions retweeted those comments and also announced the fight through social media, indicating that it will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The clash will headline a Showtime Pay-Per-View event, and it will be a fight that will crown either Crawford, 35, or Spence, 33, as the new Ring magazine welterweight champion, as well as the best welterweight on the planet for the foreseable future.

More details on this announcement should be available soon.