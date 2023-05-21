Oscar Valdez outpoints Adam Lopez over 10 rounds

Oscar Valdez (L) and Adam Lopez (R) exchange punches during their super featherweight fight at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Two-division world titleholder Oscar Valdez, of Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, returned to the ring as he defeated Adam “BluNose” Lopez by unanimous 10-round decision in a rematch on the undercard of the Haney-Lomachenko lightweight championship.

Valdez (31-1, 23 KOs) connected big to start as Lopez kept his distance and popped the jab circling the ring. Lopez (16-5, 6 KOs) unloaded a combination to begin the second snapping Valdez’s head, the former world champion stalked and looked to land the big left hook as he missed on multiple attempts but later in the round connected solidly. Valdez began the third round connecting big with the left hook and right hand then cornered Lopez as he fought off and returned fire. The fighting continued with Valdez and Lopez exchanging. It was a slower paced fourth round with Valdez stalking and Lopez keeping his distance feeling with the jab.

In the fifth Valdez stood close on the offensive, Lopez boxed and worked the jab as he made it complicated for Valdez. Lopez’s height and reach along with his style obviously made it complicated for Valdez as Lopez boxed well in the sixth. Sticking the jab and keeping his distance in the seventh, Lopez continued to make Valdez work and outworked him to finish the round. Stalking in the eighth, Valdez stood close as Lopez kept away from Valdez’s offense. Late in the fight in the ninth, Lopez let his hands go scoring but Valdez returned with big shots as Lopez stood away and circled the ring. Heading into the tenth and final round Valdez was swinging for the fences and caught Lopez with a headbutt followed by a left hook as Lopez suddenly ran for safety. The former champion finished strong as he had Lopez backpedaling and appeared to knock him down in the final seconds of the fight but that was immediately ruled a slip.

After completing ten rounds, the judges scored the bout 98-92, 98-91, and 97-93 as all three had it in favor of Valdez.