Clara Lescurat defends WBA junior bantamweight title against Daniela De Jesus Aguilar on May 17

Clara Lescurat will defend her WBA junior bantamweight title against Daniela De Jesus Aguilar on May 17 at the Hotel Intercontinental in Paris, France.

In chief support, Yurik Mamedov will face Said Chino in a 10-round scheduled lightweight contest.

The undercard will see rising cruiserweight prospect Lenar Perez return after a 15-month hiatus when he meets Julio Cesar Calimeno in a scheduled 8-rounder. Also in action, Bilel Jkitou will look get back to winning ways when he takes on Omir Rodriguez over 8-rounds at junior middleweight and Khalil El Hadri will look to defeat Michael Dufek in a 6-round lightweight bout.

Lescurat (8-0, 3 knockouts) represented Argentina internationally before turning professionally in April 2021. Three wins at home set her in good stead before she scored two stoppage wins in Colombia and another road win, this time in Panama over Nataly Delgado (SD 10) for a WBA regional title.

She claimed the WBA 115-pound title by edging past tough Mexican Maribel Ramirez (SD 10). The 34-year-old has since made one successful defense against Naylea Gil Sanabia (UD 10).

De Jesus Aguiar (7-1, 5 KOs) lost her professional debut against Ana Karla Vaz De Moraes (UD 4). To her credit, the 23-year-old has rebounded to win seven consecutive fights in her native Brazil.

Mamedov (16-2-1, 7 KOs) is a Russian-born American-resident, who has been professional since July 2016. After eight wins, he tasted defeat for the first time against journeyman Marcus Beckford (SD 6). He got back to winning ways but like many didn’t fight in 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its height. He got some fights under his belt in Mexico but lost to Cesar Lozado (TKO 2). The 32-year-old has won three since, though is coming off a draw last time out.

Chino (19-11-2, 14 KOs) has largely fought at home in Tanzania with mixed success. He has come up short when he’s stepped up and faced Jeremiah Nakathila (TKO 3), Ludumo Lamati (UD 8) and Fillipus Nghitumbwa (KO 1).

Perez (10-0, 10 KOs) boxed from a young age won a slew of Cuban national titles as a youth. He turned professional in Russia in 2018 and has impressively won all 10 fights inside the distance with nobody going past five-rounds with him. The 25-year-old power-puncher is primed to showcase his vast talent and make his move in the cruiserweight division this year.

Calimeno (6-2, 5 KOs) won his first four fights in Colombia before losing against Georgiy Yunovidov (KO 8) and was then knocked out by Olympic and World Championship gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov (KO 1). The 33-year-old has won his last two and is ready to step up again.

The event will be promoted by Djamel Yacouben’s Prestige Fight.

