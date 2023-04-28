Sources: Errol Spence Jr.-Terence Crawford fight looks like July 22 in Las Vegas

Numerous sources revealed to The Ring on Friday afternoon that the welterweight superfight between IBF, WBA and WBC titlist Errol Spence Jr. and WBO counterpart Terence Crawford to crown an undisputed champion could take place in Las Vegas on July 22—as first reported by RingTV.com.

The fight will be shown on Showtime pay-per-view under the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) banner. This fight is not officially made, and the information provided in this story comes from sources in and around the negotiation of the fight. What is specifically known is that the fight will take place in Las Vegas, that it will be a PBC event and it will be on Showtime PPV.







The July 22 date appears to be the target date of this megafight. Since the story was originally posted on Friday, April 28, numerous sources have revealed that July 22 is the date, though it is subject to change, as the date for this fight—that will happen—has been subjected to change numerous times. What was also revealed was that the goal for the fight, by both camps and both fighters, take place in 2023.

Other dates spoken about are Saturday, July 29, and Saturday, August 5, within that time frame. It is boxing. Nothing is ever set in stone. The Tank Davis-Ryan Garcia fight was originally slated for Saturday April 15, and pushed back a week to accommodate the Davis’ camp and allow more time for the promotion.

It’s a fight that the boxing public has wanted to see for years and is nearing fruition, multiple sources confirmed.

The Ring’s No. 1 rated welterweight, Spence (28-0, 22 knockouts) represented the U.S. at the London 2012 Olympics. The 33-year-old southpaw has made six defenses and added WBA and WBC titles. He holds championship wins over Mikey Garcia (UD 12), Shawn Porter (SD 12), Danny Garcia (UD 12) and Yordenis Ugas (TKO 10).

Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) is The Ring’s No. 2 rated welterweight. The ultra-talented switch-hitter from Nebraska has won titles at 135, 140 and 147.

Since moving to welterweight, the 35-year-old Crawford has won the WBO title and made six successful defenses, which includes victories over Amir Khan (TKO 6), Brook (TKO 4), Shawn Porter (TKO 10), and most recently, David Avanesyan (KO 6).

Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter who has been working for Ring Magazine/RingTV.com since October 1997 and is the president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

