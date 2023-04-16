Ernesto Mercado defeats Hank Lundy by knockout in the first round

Junior welterweight prospect Ernesto "Tito" Mercado. (Twitter: @realtitomercado)

Junior welterweight prospect Ernesto Mercado dropped former world title challenger Henry ‘Hank’ Lundy twice en route to a first-round knockout win Saturday night at the LumColor “Phoenix” Center in Ontario, California.

Mercado, who resides in nearby Pomona, improved to 10-0, 10 knockouts and successfully defended a regional title belt.

The taller Mercado imposed his will on Lundy from the opening bell, throwing and landing two and three-punch combinations.

The 21-year-old Mercado thought he scored a knockdown with a right-left combination to the body and chest area, but referee Thomas Taylor ruled Mercado pushed Lundy down by the back of the head to the canvas after landing the two-punch combination.

Moments later, Mercado landed a lead right cross, followed by a barrage of punches that dropped Lundy next to the ropes. Lundy beat the count, but tacked Mercado to the canvas after Mercado rained down a series of combinations to the head. After action resumed, a left hook to the body dropped Lundy face-first to the canvas, prompting referee Taylor to immediately stop the fight.

Time of the knockout was 2:29.

The win over Lundy was another notch in the belt for Mercado, who has defeated modest opposition in recent months. In his previous fight on February 4, Mercado broke down Jose Angulo, winning by knockout in the seventh round. On October 22, Lundy stopped former fringe contender Jayson Velez after the sixth round.

Lundy, who resides in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, falls to 31-13-1, 14 KOs. The 39-year-old has now lost seven of his last nine bouts. He challenged then-WBO world junior welterweight titleholder Terence Crawford, losing by knockout in the fifth round.

Junior welterweight Christian Camarena of Pasadena, California remained unbeaten, defeating Mexico’s Jose Valenzuela Alvarado (1-7) by unanimous decision. Scores were 40-36, 40-36, and 39-37 for Camarena, who goes to 8-0, 3 KOs.

San Bernardino lightweight Daniel Cruz dropped Jose Zaragoza (6-0, 2 KOs) once en route to a unanimous decision victory. All three judges scored the bout 60-53 in favor of Cruz, who goes to 6-0, 2 KOs.

In welterweight action, Allias Aguilar of nearby Orange was successful in his pro debut, defeating Ciudad Juarez’s Giovanny Meza (0-3) by unanimous decision. Scores were 40-36, 40-36, and 39-37 for Aguilar.

In the opening bout of the Fight City Promotions card, Eric Arteaga of Mexico City defeated Andrew Nevarez of Coachella, California by unanimous decision. Scores were 40-36, 40-36, and 39-37 for Arteaga. Both lightweights were making their professional debuts.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

Follow @FSalazarBoxing