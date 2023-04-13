Fight Night Program – Week of April 13-19

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Thursday, April 13 – Orange County Fair, Costa Mesa, Calif.

Tervel Pulev vs. Joel Shojgreen – cruiserweight – 8 rounds

The once-beaten Pulev, brother of heavyweight contender Kubrat, is coming off a loss against former Ring light heavyweight champ Sergey Kovalev, and Shojgreen is also coming off a loss back in December. A crossroads bout between power punchers who desperately need to win to keep their hopes alive? Not bad for a Thursday night.

Also on this card:

Ricardo Robledo vs. Tyrrell Washington – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Michael Meyers vs. Mario Aguirre – junior welterweight – 4 rounds

Adrian Trujillo vs. Sabino Sanchez – junior welterweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: FiteTV

Friday, April 14 – Coliseo Pandeportes, Panama City, Panama

Rene Santiago vs. Carlos Ortega – junior flyweight – 10 rounds

Luis Rodriguez Fernandez vs Roger Guerrero – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Derrieck Cuevas vs. Damian Rodriguez – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Yunior Menendez vs. Juan Carlos Chavarria – light heavyweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Friday, April 14 – Commerce Casino, Commerce, Calif.

Omar Cande Trinidad vs. Adan Ochoa – featherweight – 8 rounds

Cain Sandoval vs. Jose Angulo – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Umar Dzambekov vs. Nathan Davis Sharp – light heavyweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: UFC Fight Pass

Friday, April 14 – Palasport, Santa Marinella, Italy

Vincenzo Picardi vs. Mike Esteves – bantamweight – 12 rounds

Giovanni Rossetti vs. Luca Chiancone – middleweight – 10 rounds

Friday, April 14 – Clarion Hotel, Essington, Pa.

Junior Wright vs. Brian Howard – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Mark Dawson Jr. vs. Javier Mayoral – welterweight – 6 rounds

Saturday, April 15 – Copper Box Arena, London

Joe Joyce vs. Zhang Zhilei – heavyweight – 12 rounds

The towering and unbeaten Joyce, rated No. 4 by The Ring, owns a worthless “interim” belt that will presumably raise the stakes in this fight against China’s Zhilei, a once-beaten southpaw with plenty of arguments of his own to make this fight really interesting.

Mikaela Mayer vs. Christina Linardatou – women’s lightweight – 10 rounds

In her first fight after being shockingly uncrowned by Alycia Baumgardner back in October, Mayer risks her No. 9 position in The Ring’s pound-for-pound list against Dominican-Greek tough cookie Linardatou, a former champ in her own right who once decisioned Baumgardner in a title fight. The winner will surely get another shot at their mutual nemesis for all the marbles.

Also on this card:

Sam Noakes vs. Karthik Sathish Kumar – lightweight – 12 rounds

Denzel Bentley vs. Kieran Smith – middleweight – 12 rounds

Moses Itauma vs. Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Saturday, April 15 – Polideportivo Trueba, Torrelavega, Spain

Sergio Garcia vs. Ricardo Sebastian Cabana – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Oscar Ahlin vs. Vicente Martin Rodriguez – light heavyweight – 8 rounds

Sunday, April 16 – Yoyogui Gymnasium, Tokyo

Yudai Shigeoka vs. Wilfredo Mendez – strawweight – 12 rounds

Ginjiro Shigeoka vs. Rene Mark Cuarto – strawweight – 12 rounds

If you know boxing, you know that the lower weights is definitely where real boxing lives. It doesn’t get any lower than 105 pounds for men, and between these four little guys you get all the speedy boxing skills that you crave as a hardcore fan. YouTube it on Monday, you won’t regret it!

