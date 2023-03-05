Angel Fierro stops Eduardo Estela in seven

Eduardo Estela holds up the hand of the winner of their seven-round shootout, Angel Fierro. Photo / @MatchroomBoxing

Fringe lightweight contender Angel Fierro dropped Eduardo Estela three times en route to a seventh-round knockout victory on Saturday night at the Polideportivo Juan S. Millan in Culiacan, Mexico.

The 24-year-old Fierro, who grew up in Tijuana, Mexico, improves to 21-1-2, 17 knockouts.

Both fighters were on the offensive from the opening round, throwing and landing combinations to the head and body, with Fierro landing the more-effective punches.

Fierro’s high punch output finally paid dividends in the fourth round. About a minute left in the round, Fierro dropped Estela to the canvas via a barrage of punches. Estela beat the count, but was dropped again from an uppercut to the head right before the bell sounded to end the round. Estela landed underneath the ring ropes, almost falling off the canvas, but was able to beat the count.

Angel Fierro sends Eduardo Estela to the mat as the 4th ends 💥#FierroEstela pic.twitter.com/9opmvSOFje — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 5, 2023

Undaunted, Estela found success in spots during the fifth round, at times snapping Fierro’s head back. Fierro was able to rally, going on the offensive and connecting to the head and body.

The pace of the fight slowed during the second half of the fight. Fierro was still on the attack, forcing Estela to fight defensively. Towards the end of the seventh round, a right-left combination backed Estela against the ropes. A left hook stunned Estela, prompting Fierro to land a barrage of punches that dropped Estela to the canvas. Referee Miguel Angel Canul waved the fight off at 2:59.

Fierro was coming off a knockout victory over Jeremy Cuevas in his previous fight on October 22. He is now unbeaten in his last six bouts since his decision loss to Alex Martin in January 2020.

Estela, who resides in Montevideo, Uruguay, drops to 14-2, 9 KOs. The 33-year-old Estela was coming off a split-decision win over prospect Ruben Torres in his previous fight on November 26.

In the co-feature, hard-hitting junior lightweight Eduardo Nunez of nearby Los Mochis scored a highlight-reel one-punch knockout victory over Jesus Martin Ceyca.

A lead right cross dropped Martin flat on his back next to the ropes. Referee Edgar Ledezma immediately stopped the bout at 2:14.

The 25-year-old has now won his last 14 bouts since suffering the only loss of his career at the hands of Hiram Gallardo in June 2018.

Martin, who resides in Culiacan, falls to 18-1, 7 KOs.

Middleweight prospect Misael Rodriguez of Cienega de Ceniceros, Mexico improved to 13-0, 7 KOs, defeating Culiacan’s Aaron Rocha Guerrero (10-2-1, 6 KOs) by unanimous decision. Scores were 77-76, 77-76, and 78-76 for Rodriguez.

The 28-year-old Rodriguez, a 2016 Mexican Olympian, is trained by Robert Garcia.

In a clash of unbeaten featherweights, Mexico City’s Francisco Pina defeated Alejandro Yung Wong (9-1, 5 KOs) of Los Mochis by unanimous decision. Scores were 78-75, 77-75, and 77-76 for Pina, who improves to 6-0, 3 KOs.

In the opening bout of the DAZN stream, amateur standout Criztec Bazaldua of Los Angeles was successful in his professional debut, defeating Jose Armando Bustamente (1-1) by unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 40-36 in favor of Bazaldua.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

Follow @FSalazarBoxing