‘Boxing is Broken,’ Benavidez-Plant, prospects to watch and much more in Ring Magazine Feb. issue

The February 2023 digital issue of The Ring Magazine is now available, free to read.

In our cover story, “Boxing is Broken,” writer Steve Kim kicks off a series delving into the problems that plague our sport and, most importantly, keep fans from getting the fights they want to see. This issue: The Network Divide.

“Under the Radar” highlights 11 prospects who have the potential to be the next generation of stars in boxing. Editor-in-Chief Doug Fischer is joined by writers Adam Abramowitz and Anson Wainwright to give you a look at these up-and-comers.

In a fascinating “Battle Plan” feature, trainers Bob Santos and Ronnie Shields detail how they’d prepare David Benavidez and Caleb Plant for their super middleweight clash on March 25.

Welsh legend Joe Calzaghe shares some brilliant commentary on six fights that shaped his Hall of Fame career in a detailed edition of “Greatest Hits.”

“Fire in the Skye” profiles Australian up-and-comer Skye Nicolson, who carries the torch for her family’s strong boxing tradition but is rapidly forging her own legacy.

In our new “Three Minutes” feature, which revisits some of the greatest rounds in boxing history, writer Paul D Gibson takes us back to January 22, 1973, in Jamaica, where a young George Foreman challenged heavyweight champion Joe Frazier.

And there’s much more! We hope you enjoy it.

Any reactions, thoughts and knowledge you’d like to share with our readers, please comment or email us at [email protected] to be included in future issues.