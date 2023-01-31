Tuesday, January 31, 2023  |
News

WBC mandates Sergey Kovalev to fight Thabiso Mchunu in cruiserweight title eliminator

31
Jan
by Joseph Santoliquito

The Ring has learned that former light heavyweight titlist Sergey Kovalev will be returning as a cruiserweight to fight Thabiso Mchunu in a title eliminator, as recently approved by the WBC Board of Governors.

A former WBO, IBF and WBA light heavyweight titlist, Kovalev (35-4-1, 29 knockouts) has not fought since he defeated Tervel Pulev by 10-round decision in his cruiserweight debut on May 14, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. The South African southpaw Mchunu (23-6, 13 KOs) is the No. 5-ranked cruiserweight by The Ring and is coming off a split-decision loss to WBC cruiserweight titlist Ilunga Junior Makabu on January 20, 2022.

If there is no agreement between parties, the WBC will conduct a purse offer on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the WBC headquarters in Mexico City under the WBC Purse Offer Procedures.

“This is very big for Kovalev; he has a chance to be a champion again in the cruiserweight division and holding a WBC title, which he has never held before,” said Egis Klimas, Kovalev’s manager from Turkey and three-time BWAA Manager of the Year. “Kovalev has a good light heavyweight career and we’re bringing him back to be a champion again as a cruiserweight. He never had a chance to fight for the WBC belt as a light heavyweight, and we’re looking to have win a WBC belt as a cruiserweight. We’re happy that he’s fighting again.”



Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter who has been working for Ring Magazine/RingTV.com since October 1997 and is the president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.
