Weigh-in Alert: Makhmudov-Wallisch and undercard

Michael Wallisch (left) and Arslanbek Makhmudov - Photo Credit - Vincent Ethier (Eye of The Tiger)

Rising super heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov and his opponent Michael Wallisch were both in excellent condition and were respectful at their weigh in on Thursday ahead of tomorrow’s 10-round scheduled contest at the at the Centre Gervais Auto in Shawinigan, Quebec, Canada.

Makhmudov came in at a career high 265.4. The 33-year-old enters the contest with an unblemished record of 15-0 (14 knockouts).

Meanwhile, Wallisch, who has notably shared a ring in losing efforts to Efe Ajagba (TKO 2), Tony Yoka (TKO 3), Joe Joyce (TKO 3) and Murat Gassiev (TKO 4), weighed in at 234.4. The 37-year-old German has a record of 23-5 (16 KOs).

In the chief supporting bout, Steven Butler (31-3-1, 26 KOs) tipped the scales at 159.6, while his opponent Joshua Conley (17-4-1, 11 KOs) came in at an identical 159.6 ahead of their NABF middleweight clash.

Mary Spencer (7-0, 5 KOs) came in on the junior middleweight at 152.8; while her opponent Femke Hermans (13-4, 5 KOs) weighed 152.

Makhmudov-Wallisch will headline the Eye of the Tiger event on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT., and the card will also be broadcast live on punchinggrace.com.

MORE ON RINGTV:

Arslanbek Makhmudov aims to “destroy” Michael Wallisch, secure title shot soon

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected].

Follow @AnsonWainwright