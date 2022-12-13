Tuesday, December 13, 2022  |
Photo gallery: Inoue-Butler undercard action

Photo by Naoki Fukuda
13
Dec
by The Ring

Undercard from the undisputed bantamweight championship fight between Naoya Inoue and Paul Butler in Tokyo.

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Andy Hiraoka TKO 12 Min Ho Jung, junior welterweights:



 

Yoshiki Takei TKO 12 Bruno Tarimo, junior featherweights:

 

Takuma Inoue TKO 120 Jake Bornea, featherweights:

 

Satoshi Shimizu TKO 8 Landy Cris Leon, junior lightweights:

 

Next: Inoue-Butler main event photo gallery

