Kim Clavel-Jessica Nery Plata unification fight postponed due to flu

Nery (left) and Clavel at Monday's press conference. Photo from Michel's Twitter

Flu season has knocked out a world title unification bout.

The women’s 108-pound summit clash between WBC titleholder Kim Clavel and WBA claimant Jessica Nery Plata has been postponed after Clavel came down with the flu, her promoter Yvon Michel tweeted Tuesday.

The bout was scheduled for Thursday in Laval, Canada, just outside of Montreal.

“Following the recommendation of Dr. Francis Fontaine, concerning the state of health of [Clavel] we are forced to postpone the unification fight scheduled for Thursday, December 1 at Place Bell,” tweeted Michel, who adds that further information will be made available on Wednesday.

The fight was to be the first title defenses for both Clavel (16-0, 3 knockouts) and Nery Plata (28-2, 3 KOs). Clavel, 32, of Montreal won her belt in July with a shutout decision over Yesenia Gomez, while the 28-year-old Nery of Mexico City beat Yesica Bopp in March by split decision to lift her belt.

Both fighters had appeared together on Monday at a press conference to promote the card, which also was to feature unbeaten junior welterweight prospect Mazlum Akdeniz against Samuel Teah.

The fight would have been the second women’s 108-pound title fight in the past week, after Yokasta Valle lifted the unified IBF and WBO titles from Evelin Bermudez on Nov. 26.

Ryan Songalia has written for ESPN, the New York Daily News, Rappler and The Guardian, and is part of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism Class of 2020. He can be reached at [email protected].

Follow @ryansongalia