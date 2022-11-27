Yokasta Valle wins title in third division, outpoints Evelyn Bermudez to win unified junior fly belts

Photo by Jhay Oh Otamias

CARSON, Calif. – Yokasta Valle fulfilled a goal of winning a world title belt in three different weight classes.

Valle outboxed Evelyn Bermudez, winning by majority decision Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park. One judge scored the bout 95-95, while the other two judges scored the bout 99-91 and 97-93 for Valle, who improves to 27-2, 9 knockouts.

The 30-year-old Valle, who is originally from Nicaragua and now resides in San Jose, Costa Rica, captured Bermudez’s IBF and WBO Female world junior flyweight title belts.

Saturday was a compelling clash between fighters ranked by The Ring. Valle is ranked No. 2 in the female rankings at 105 pounds, while Bermudez is ranked No. 2 at 108 pounds.

Bermudez landed left-right combinations to the head early on in the fight. It took Valle a round or two to adapt to Bermudez’s style, but once she was able to, she was able to outbox Bermudez, including landing counter left hooks or straight right hands to the head.

Towards the end of the third round, both fighters stood in the center of the ring and exchanged combinations to the delight of the pro-Valle crowd at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Bermudez continued to be game, but she continued to leave herself open to be countered to the head. A right hand to the head stunned Bermudez in round 7, but Valle was unable to follow up as Bermudez was able to hold on.

Whether it was from distance or in the pocket, Valle displayed a more-effective skill-set, mixing her attack and connecting with combinations. Despite the difficult start, Valle was able to adapt and dominate the rest of the way.

Valle hopes to continue fighting the best fighters, regardless of the weight class, including WBA Female world 105-pound titleholder.

“Evelyn was a difficult opponent,” said Valle after the fight. “I did think about getting the knockout, but I had to take into consideration her length and distance. As far as fighting often, tell me who has fought as active as me? I’ve fought five world title fights in 11 months.

“As far as my next fight, I would like to fight Seniesa Estrada next. It doesn’t matter if that fight takes place at 105 or 108 pounds. I want to fight the best. If that’s what the fans want to see next, then yes, I will fight her.”

Valle previously fought on September 8, defeating Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen by unanimous decision. Valle, the IBF 105-pound world titleholder, added the WBO title with the win over Nguyen. She also won a world title belt at 102 pounds.

Bermudez, who resides in Rosario, Argentina, falls to 17-1-1, 6 KOs.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

