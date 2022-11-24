Fight Night Program – Week of Nov. 24-30

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, November 25 – Merida, Yucatan, Mexico

Angel Talavera vs. Ernesto Salcedo – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Carlos Portillo vs. Juan Rodriguez Urtiz – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Jessica Basulto vs. Regina Chavez – women’s strawweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: EstrellaTV

Friday, November 25 – Auditorio Leonardo Gastelum, Los Cabos, Mexico

Omar Chavez vs. Daniel Vega – middleweight – 10 rounds

“El Businessman” is 2-5 in his last seven outings, and he will need a solid victory if he wants to continue having any chance of ever becoming the least successful of Julio Cesar Chavez’s sons.

Also on this card:

Marcos Villasana Jr. vs. Edgar Espinosa – lightweight – 10 rounds

Yoali Mosqueda vs. Francisco Gomez – flyweight – 8 rounds

Israel Gonzalez vs. Julian Yedras – bantamweight – 8 rounds

Friday, November 25 – York Hall, Bethnal Green, London

Harlem Eubank vs. Tom Farrell – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

His brother Chris Jr. missed his chance to settle his family’s feud against Connor Benn, but Harlem is on his way up and this is a golden chance to prove how far he can go.

Liam Williams vs. Nizar Trimech – middleweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: Channel 5 (UK)

Saturday, November 26 – Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, Calif.

Jose Zepeda vs. Regis Prograis – junior welterweight – 12 rounds

One of the best fights of the month, with potential for much more than that. These two never fail to entertain, and the vacant WBC belt on the line will provide all the extra motivation they need to give us a memorable bout.

Evelin Bermudez vs. Yokasta Valle – women’s junior flyweight -10 rounds

In a year of very even women’s fights, this is as close to 50-50 as it gets. Both hold IBF and WBO belts in the 105 (Valle) and 108 (Bermudez) divisions, but only Bermudez’s trinkets are on the line. Terrific matchup that promises to be one of the best of a historic year for women’s boxing.

Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Curtis Harper – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Charles Conwell vs. Juan Carlos Abreu – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Nathan Rodriguez vs. Jerson Ortiz – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Fernando Vargas Jr. vs. Alejandro Martinez – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: FiteTV, ESPN (South America)

Saturday, November 26 – Wembley Arena, London

Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin – heavyweight – 12 rounds

Whyte is always an entertaining proposition, and he will be headlining a very interesting card full of interesting prospects. The unbeaten Franklin should be more than a stern test for the former title challenger.

Fabio Wardley vs. Nathan Gorman – heavyweight – 12 rounds

When you have a collision between two heavyweights with a combined record of 33-1 and a total of 26 stoppage wins under their belts, you know you’ll see fireworks. I have a few quid on fourth-generation heavyweight brawler Gorman scorin the mild upset against the unbeaten Wardley in this vacant British heavyweight belt tussle.

Craig Richards vs. Ricards Bolotniks – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Sandy Ryan vs. Anahi Sanchez – female junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Cheavon Clarke vs. Jose Ulrich – cruiserweight – 8 rounds

Pat McCormack vs. Christian Andino – welterweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, November 26 – 02 Arena, London

Zach Parker vs. John Ryder – super middleweight – 12 rounds

An intriguing clash between two tough contenders, vying for a vacant trinket and with a superb undercard featuring a few Commonwealth belts to boot. Should be a nice afternoon for those who can catch it.

Hamzah Sheeraz vs. River Wilson-Bent – middleweight -12 rounds

Dennis McCann vs. Joe Ham – junior featherweight -12 rounds

Pierce O’Leary vs. Emmanuel Mungandjela – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Sam Noakes vs. Calvin McCord – lightweight – 10 rounds

Sonny Ali vs. Georgi Velichkov – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

