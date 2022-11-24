Ryan Garcia eyes January ring return ahead of Gervonta Davis clash

Ring-rated lightweights Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia were the cover stars of the October 2022 issue of The Ring, available for purchase at RingMagShop.com.

Ryan Garcia is also planning a ring return in January prior to his spring showdown against Gervonta Davis.

Garcia announced on social media he will return to action in January.

“I’ll be back Jan as well!! Stay tuned ..”

Both Davis and Garcia announced a verbal agreement to square off next year in an attractive battle between young, unbeaten fighters. The reported catchweight will be 136 pounds, one pound above the lightweight limit.

The Davis and Garcia will be a showdown between lightweights ranked in the top-10 by The Ring. Davis and Garcia are ranked No. 2 and 3, respectively.

Earlier this week, it was officially announced Davis will square off against unbeaten WBA world junior lightweight titleholder Hector Garcia of the Dominican Republic on January 7 at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. The fight will headline a Showtime Pay-Per-View telecast.

Former ESPN senior boxing writer Dan Rafael noted January 21 is the working date for Garcia to fight, although an opponent and venue have yet to be finalized. A Garcia fight will likely stream live on DAZN, which exclusively streams Golden Boy Promotions cards. Garcia is promoted by Golden Boy.

April 21 is the reported working date for the Davis-Garcia fight. The fight will likely air live on a Showtime Pay-Per-View telecast.

Davis (27-0, 25 knockouts), who resides in Baltimore, Maryland, last fought on May 28, knocking out Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero in the sixth round.

Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) dropped Javier Fortuna three times en route to a sixth round knockout on July 16 in Los Angeles, where he currently resides.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

