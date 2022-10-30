U.S. Olympians Richard Torrez Jr., Duke Ragan earn wins on Lomachenko-Ortiz card

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 29: Richard Torrez Jr (L) knocks-down Ahmed Hefny (R) during their heavyweight fight at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on October 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

A number of 2020 U.S. Olympians had their chance to shine Saturday night in New York City, with Richard Torrez Jr. and Duke Ragan earning wins on the Vasiliy Lomachenko-Jamaine Ortiz undercard at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

The main ESPN+ broadcast began with reigning super heavyweight silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (4-0, 4 KOs) keeping his knockout streak alive, stopping the overwhelmed Ahmed Hefny (13-3, 5 KOs) at 2:32 of the third round. The 23-year-old southpaw Torrez of Tulare, Calif. dropped Hefny in each round, forcing him on the defensive from the opening bell. The referee took a point from Hefny for holding in the third round, but the stoppage moments later made that point a moot one.

The fight was the first time that Torrez had to fight past the second round as a professional. Hefny, 38, of Brooklyn, N.Y. by way of Alexandria, Egypt, had never previously been stopped.

Earlier on the card, Duke Ragan (8-0, 1 KO) won a close unanimous decision over Puerto Rican fighter Luis Lebron (18-5-1, 11 KOs) by scores of 79-73, 78-74 and 77-75. Ragan, the 2020 featherweight silver medalist, has now gone the distance in each fight since scoring a stoppage in his pro debut.

Middleweight Troy Isley (8-0, 4 KOs) of Alexandria, Va. went the distance in his first eight-round bout, outfighting Quincy LaVallais (14-4-1, 9 KOs) to a unanimous decision. The scores were 80-72 on two cards and 79-73 on the third, all for the 24-year-old Isley. Isley used lateral movement in close to land body shots and uppercuts from angles against the tough-but outgunned Louisiana resident, who has never been stopped and went the distance with Xander Zayas in his previous biggest fight.

Junior welterweight Delante Johnson (6-0, 4 KOs) used his jab and combination punching to outbox Esteban Garcia (15-2, 7 KOs) to a shutout decision win. All three judges scored the bout 60-54 in favor of the 24-year-old Johnson from Cleveland who made it to the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier results

Lightweight prospect Abdullah Mason (5-0, 4 KOs) impressed in his New York debut, dropping the previously unbeaten Angel Barrera (4-1, 0 KOs) with straight left hands to finish off Barrera 21 seconds into the third of a scheduled six-rounder. The southpaw from Cleveland won the 2020 USA Youth National Championships before turning professional a year ago.

Haven Brady Jr. (8-0, 4 KOs) earned a unanimous decision win in a junior lightweight bout, defeating Eric Mondragon (7-1-1, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision, winning by scores of 79-73 on two cards and 78-74 on the third.

Nico Ali Walsh (7-0, 5 KOs) defeated Billy Wagner (5-3, 1 KO) by unanimous decision, with two scorecards reading 58-56 and the third reading 59-55.