Alexis Rocha takes on Jesus Perez on Oct.29 in San Diego

Alexis Rocha. Photo courtesy of Golden Boy Promotions

Fringe welterweight contender Alexis Rocha will face Jesus Perez on October 29, Golden Boy Promotions announced Wednesday afternoon.

The 10-round bout will take place at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California and will precede the main event bout between lightweight contenders Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz and William Zepeda.

Both fights will stream live on DAZN.

Rocha (20-1, 13 knockouts), who grew up in nearby Santa Ana, last fought on July 16, defeating Luis Veron by decision over 10 one-sided rounds. The victory over Veron took place less than four months after Rocha stopped then-unbeaten Blair Cobbs in the ninth round.

The 25-year-old has won his last four bouts since suffering the only loss of his career at the hands of Rashidi Ellis in October 2020. Rocha hopes to score another knockout win at the expense of Perez that will lead to more opportunities down the line.

“All I care about is stepping into the ring and knocking out my opponents,” said Rocha, who is the younger brother of former world title challenger Ronny Rios. “As long as I keep knocking opponents out, knocking them down, making them quit, or breaking them down, my opportunities will come and eventually none of the top names will be able to ignore me. That is my mission and that is all I care about. I’m coming for every top fighter.”

Perez (24-3, 18 KOs), who resides across the U.S.-Mexico border in Tijuana, has not fought since defeating journeyman Ramon Barajas by unanimous decision in December 2019. Perez has split his last six fights, with those losses coming at the hands of Danielito Zorrilla, Carlos Diaz, and Ruslan Madiyev.

A world title fight and a clash between unbeaten junior featherweights will be featured on DAZN.

Leonela Yudica of Argentina will defend her IBF women’s flyweight world title belt against Arely Muciño in a 10-round bout.

Yudica (18-0-3, 1 KO) will be making the ninth defense of the IBF title. In her last bout on September 17, which was a non-title fight, the 34-year-old stopped Lucia de Los Angeles Ruiz in the third round.

Muciño (31-3-2, 11 KOs), who resides in Monterrey, Mexico, is rated No. 3 by The Ring at 112 pounds in its women’s rankings. Muciño stopped Marisol Molina Sanchez in her last bout on February 19 and has won her last 10 bouts since losing to Yessica Chavez in September 2015.

The 33-year-old is a three-time world titleholder.

Unbeaten junior featherweights Hector Valdez, Jr. (15-0, 8 KOs) of Dallas, Texas will square off against Las Vegas’ Max Ornelas (15-0-1, 5 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

