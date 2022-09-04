Juan Francisco Estrada-Roman Gonzalez rivalry to reconvene on Dec. 3

Gonzalez (right) on fire against Juan Francisco Estrada. Photo by Ed Mulholland/ Matchroom.

No reasonable boxing fan will complain about watching this one again.

It was announced on Saturday that diminutive boxing greats Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman Gonzalez will duke it out in a rubber match on Dec. 3 at a location to be determined. Estrada will be defending The Ring junior bantamweight championship.

The pair first met in November 2012, in Los Angeles, with Gonzalez defending the WBA junior flyweight title. It was a fight that went under the radar to those outside of hardcore boxing circles and that was unfortunate. After 12 rounds of elite-level combat, Gonzalez prevailed on a unanimous decision.

As both men’s fame and following grew, fight fans began calling for a rematch. Gonzalez, who hails from Nicaragua, was a four-weight world champion and the WBA 115-pound titleholder. Mexico’s Estrada had unified at flyweight before capturing Ring and WBC junior bantamweight titles at the expense of Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.

Gonzalez-Estrada 2 received far more attention and it was a sequel worthy of the original. After 12 incredible rounds, many felt that Gonzalez had scored a repeat victory over “El Gallo.” However, Estrada prevailed on a split decision win, with one judge awarding him the fight by a ludicrous margin of nine rounds to three.

The decider should have taken place earlier this year, but Covid forced Estrada to withdraw.

Gonzalez, who is rated No. 1 by The Ring at 115 pounds, looked electric in a decision win over replacement opponent Julio Cesar Martinez in March. Meanwhile, Estrada finally returned on Saturday with a stay-busy win over Argi Cortes.

The boxing world is now poised for Estrada-Gonzalez 3.

Tom Gray is managing editor for Ring Magazine. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing