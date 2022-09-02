Fight Night Program – Week of September 1-6

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, Sept. 2 – Defensores de Villa Cassini, Capitan Bermudez, Argentina

Sanson Rosa vs Anderson Dener – welterweight – 10 rounds

Rosa will put his unbeaten record on the line against an upset-minded Brazilian trialhorse in an intriguing bout. Not a bad way to start the weekend.

Also on this card:

Junior Zarate vs Mauro Liendro – flyweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: TyCSportsPlay

Saturday, Sept. 3 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England

Liam Smith vs. Hassan Mwakinyo – junior middleweight – 12 rounds

Smith makes his debut with promotional outfit Boxxer with an eye on bigger challenges ahead – but Mwakinyo could prove a more difficult test than what he had in mind.

Natasha Jonas vs. Patricia Berghult – women’s junior middleweight – 10 rounds

With Ring queen Claressa Shields staying at middleweight and eyeing a run at 168 as well, the search is on for a new No. 1 at the division, and this WBC/WBO unification should give us some clues about who’s the next top 154-pounder in women’s boxing.

Also on this card:

Dan Azeez vs. Shakan Pitters – light heavyweight – 12 rounds

Frazer Clarke vs. Pencho Tsvetkov – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Adam Azim vs. Michel Cabral – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Diego Costa vs. Musa Moyo – super middleweight – 6 rounds

Paddy Lacey vs. Seamus Devlin – middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: SkySports

Saturday, Sept. 3 – Arena Hermosillo, Hermosillo, Mexico

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Argi Cortes – junior bantamweight – 12 rounds

Mexico’s Estrada remains one of the best in the game, and even though Cortes is far from being a serious threat to his Ring championship run, the chance of seeing one of the best fighters in the lower divisions in action should be enough for everyone to tune in.

Erika Cruz vs. Jelena Mrdjenovich – women’s featherweight – 10 rounds

High-stakes rematch for both of these phenomenal combatants. The first one was a bloody affair, with Cruz winning a war of attrition, but Jelena has the tools and the discipline to turn things around in her favor, even in the most hostile possible environment.

What to expect in this fight: With a possible career-defining bout against pound-for-pound fellow titlist Amanda Serrano on the line for the winner, expect this clash to be just as good as the first one.

Also on this card:

Hector Flores vs. Sivenathi Nontshinga – junior flyweights – 12 rounds

Eduardo Hernandez vs. Jorge Mata – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, Sept. 3 – Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio

Albert Bell vs. Nicolas Polanco – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Unbeaten prospect Bell will be trying to make his case for a title shot in this homecoming bout against Dominican Republic’s Polanco, a solid fringe contender looking to bounce back after a couple of setbacks.

Also on this card:

Javon Campbell vs. Martin Diaz – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Roney Hines vs. Craig Lewis – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Antwan Jones vs. Victor Hugo Exner – super middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: FITE

Saturday, Sept. 3 – Bangkok, Thailand

Phoobadin Yoohanngoh vs. Rimar Metuda – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Sunday, Sept. 4 – Los Angeles

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz – heavyweight – 12 rounds

Former champ Ruiz has looked just OK against Chris Arreola since losing his belts against Joshua in a rematch, and Ortiz is looking for the one defining fight that will make him worthy of another shot at a legit heavyweight belt – and not the interim trinket he once held. Two big-punching Latino heavyweights in bad need of a signature win? Get that popcorn going!

Isaac Cruz vs. Eduardo Ramirez – lightweight – 12 rounds

The ineffable “Pitbull” Cruz is always entertaining to watch, and his burning desire to bounce back from his loss to Gervonta Davis should be enough to make this battle of twice-beatens an entertaining one. And Ramirez is no slouch either, having lost only to top opposition in a solid career.

Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Former three-weight champ Mares has his own reasons to return to the ring after a long hiatus, but it’s difficult for us to agree with him. We hope he proves us wrong in this 10-rounder.

Also on this card:

Jose Valenzuela vs. Jezreel Corrales – lightweight – 10 rounds

Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Ra’eese Aleem vs. Mike Plania – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Charles Martin vs. Devin Vargas – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Juan Garcia vs. Gilberto Mendoza – flyweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: Fox PPV