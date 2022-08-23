Devin Haney-George Kambosos Jr. rematch set for October 15 in Australia

Haney keeps Kambosos at the end of his jab. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Devin Haney will make his first defense of the undisputed lightweight championship on October 15, facing George Kambosos Jr. in a rematch of their bout this past June.

The fight will take place at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, just a short drive from where their first fight took place. Haney (28-0, 15 knockouts) was dominant throughout, using his jab to control Kambosos en route to a unanimous decision to lift the four major titles and The Ring championship. The fight drew a crowd of 41,129 fans at Marvel Stadium.

“George Kambosos is quiet right now like he should have been before our first fight. I wish him a healthy training camp,” Haney said in a statement announcing the fight on Monday.

“I’m expecting a hungry and determined Kambosos on October 16th in Melbourne. I will be prepared for any adjustment he brings. This is a great opportunity to gain more Aussie fans and add to my legacy.”

Kambosos (20-1, 10 KOs) had little to say about the fight, saying he would handle his business on fight night instead.

“I am looking forward to October 16th at Rod Laver Arena, and that’s where I will do my talking. Inside the ring,” said Kambosos.

Lou DiBella, who promotes Kambosos, had more to say on his fighter’s behalf.

“Kambosos-Haney 1 was the Devin Haney show. George is going to have to fight a completely different fight to get that victory, and he knows it. That alone assures an action-packed rematch. The odds are against George. He needs to defy the odds yet again,” said DiBella.

The fight will be shown live on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes in the United States. The show will be promoted by Top Rank, Devin Haney Promotions, DiBella Entertainment, Ferocious Promotions, Duco Events and TEG Sport.