Undefeated lightweight prospect Floyd Schofield to headline against Daniel Rosas on Oct. 20

Lightweight prospect Floyd Schofield is enjoying himself. After winning by knockout earlier this month and signing a promotional deal with Golden Boy Promotions, Schofield will now headline his first significant card as a pro.

The unbeaten 19-year-old will face former world title challenger Daniel Rosas on October 20, Golden Boy announced Friday. The 10-round bout will headline a Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN card (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

“I am at a loss for words,” said Schofield, who is also promoted by Davies Entertainment. “This is a dream come true. My dad always told me this was all going to happen. To see it really happen is beyond words. Now I have to do my part and win.”

Schofield (11-0, 9 knockouts), who resides in Austin, Texas, stopped former IBF junior bantamweight titleholder Rodrigo Guerrero in his last bout on August 6. He knocked his opponent down twice before the fight was stopped at the end of the fifth round.

Rosas (22-5-1, 14 KOs), who resides in Mexico City, has not fought since losing by knockout at the hands of junior lightweight contender Lamont Roach on July 9 of last year.

The 32-year-old has lost three of his last five bouts, but he’s confident that his experience will offset anything Schofield brings.

“He might be very well-spoken and media trained, but I am a warrior,” said Rosas. “I hope he knows that on October 20. I will be coming with everything for him.”

The card will be themed pink to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

