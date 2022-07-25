Simon Kean-Newfel Ouatah heavyweight bout added to Mbilli-Ware card on Sept. 9

Simon Kean (right) vs. Adam Braidwood.

News has reached The Ring that heavyweight Simon Kean will face Newfel Ouatah as chief support to the previously announced Christian Mbilli-DeAndre Ware in a special attraction at the Montreal Casino on September 9.

The super middleweight clash between Mbilli and Ware headlines an Eye of the Tiger event which will be broadcast live on punchinggrace.com.

The 33-year-old Kean (21-1, 20 knockouts) is a two-time Canadian national amateur champion. He represented his country at the 2012 Olympics and produced an upset over Tony Yoka. Kean turned professional in 2015 and only one of his first 15 opponents heard the final bell.

However, in the fall of 2018, Kean came unstuck against Dillon Carman (loss KO 4). Following a comeback win, he gained revenge with a third-round stoppage. “Mr. Grizzly” has won four fights since, including a 10th-round stoppage over former WBO heavyweight titleholder Siarhei Liakhovich.

Ouatah (18-4, 10 KOs) won silver at the 2007 All-African Games and represented Algeria at the 2008 Olympics. He turned pro in 2009. The Frenchman won 12 straight bouts and claimed a national title, but he was stopped by the then-unbeaten Erkan Teper (RTD 6). The 36-year-old Ouatah did find his way back into the win column before retiring at the end of the eighth round against experienced Johann Duhaupas. His other losses came against Junior Fa (TKO 1) and, in his most recent outing, the highly touted Ukrainian Vladyslav Sirenko (KO 4).

Fast rising female fighter Mary Spencer will also appear on the card against an as yet unknown opponent. The 37-year-old is looking to land a world title fight at either welterweight or junior middleweight late this year or early 2023.

