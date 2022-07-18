Christian Mbilli-DeAndre Ware set for September 9 in Montreal

Christian Mbilli

News reached The Ring that unbeaten super middleweight Christian Mbilli will face DeAndre Ware over 10 rounds at the Montreal Casino on September 9.

Mbilli-Ware will headline an Eye of the Tiger event which will be broadcast live on punchinggrace.com.

The 27-year-old Mbilli (21-0, 19 knockouts), who is rated No. 5 by The Ring at 168 pounds, was a standout amateur, winning gold medals at the European Youth and European Union Championships. He represented France at the 2016 Olympics, losing at the quarter-final stage to eventual gold medalist Arlen Lopez.

Mbilli moved to Canada where he turned professional in 2017. The all-action boxer-puncher, who sports a 90-percent knockout ratio, has gained valuable experience working under the much-feted Marc Ramsay, and trains alongside unified light heavyweight titleholder Artur Beterbiev and former middleweight titlist David Lemieux.

Mbilli, who was the subject of a New Faces in the August 2021 issue of The Ring, displayed a varied skill set in outpointing tough fringe-contender Ronald Ellis (UD 10) last December. In his most recent outing, he scored a highlight reel one-punch knockout over former two-time light heavyweight title challenger Nadjib Mohammedi (KO 5).

Ware, 34, (15-3-2, 9 KOs) has been a professional since 2014. The Ohio native won his first eight fights before a surprising draw with experienced campaigner Juan Carlos Rojas Sanchez. An accidental headbutt curtailed his next fight with perennial journeyman Rayco Saunders (TD 1).

“The Axeman” got back to winning ways and notably outpointed Enrique Collazo (SD 8). However, he tasted defeat for the first time against Cem Kilic (UD 8). Ware rebounded to upset the previously unbeaten Ronald Ellis (MD 10), but suffered back-to-back loses to Vladimir Shishkin (TKO 8) and Steven Nelson (TKO 6). He has won two fights since.

The aggressive nature of both men is expected to provide a fan-friendly spectacle.

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter @AnsonWainwright