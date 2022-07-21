Fight Night Program – Week of July 22-28

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Thursday, July 21 – Rebel Entertainment Complex, Toronto, Canada

Steve Rolls vs. Shady Gamhour – middleweight – 10 rounds

Former GGG opponent Rolls takes on unbeaten Gamhour in an intriguing clash to get the weekly schedule started. Sweden’s Gamhour will have recent Hall of Fame inductee Roy Jones in his corner for this crossroads bout.

Also on this card:

Nick Fantauzzi vs. Michael Loniewski – light heavyweights – 10 rounds

Amanda Galle vs. Jaqueline Mucio Muñoz – women’s junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: UFC Fight Pass

Friday, July 22 – Ontario, Calif.

George Acosta vs. Isaac Avelar – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Unbeaten young gun “El YuYu” Acosta will have the home advantage against Mexico’s “Canelito” Avelar in the main event of a new episode of Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” series.

Where to watch it: Thompson Boxing YouTube/Facebook

Friday, July 22 – Arena Sonora, Hermosillo, Mexico

Sergio Mendoza vs. Francisco Gomez – flyweight – 10 rounds

Unbeaten Mexican flyweight Mendoza should be fun to watch for those who love hard-punching lower-weight fighters.

Also on this card:

Jesus Ramirez vs. Anthony Jimenez Salas – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Marco Cota Moreno vs. Brandon Orozco – lightweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: Canela TV

Friday, July 22 – Coliseo Teo Cruz, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Nike Theran vs. Gustavo Pina Melgar – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Angel Yomar Arias vs. Sanderson Diaz – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Ernesbadi Begue vs. Ronald Gonzalez – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Nice trio of showcase bouts for a group of unbeaten fighters. Too bad that YouTube on Monday will probably be the only way to watch this card.

Lenin Castillo vs. Wilson Santana – cruiserweight – 8 rounds

Thomas Dulorme vs. Abrahan Peralta – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Two well-known woulda-beens will also be appearing on this card. Hard to think that Dulorme has slipped so deep into stepping-stone territory so fast.

Saturday, July 23 – Grand Casino, Hinckley, Minn.

Joet Gonzalez vs. Isaac Dogboe – featherweight – 10 rounds

Giovanni Cabrera vs. Gabriel Flores Jr. – lightweight – 10 rounds

The most relevant card of the weekend will feature a terrific crossroads bout between two fighters in dire need of a solid win in Gonzalez-Dogboe, and a great lightweight matchup between the unbeaten Cabrera and the once-beaten Flores. Four fighters looking for a knockout, and chances are that two of them will get their wish. Not a bad program for a Saturday night.

Colton Warner vs. James Barnes – heavyweight – 4 rounds

Abdullah Mason vs. Nelson Morales – lightweight – 4 rounds

Antonio Mireles vs. Dennys Reyes – heavyweight – 4 rounds

Dante Benjamin Jr. vs. Corey Thompson – light heavyweight – 4 rounds

Along with a few other six-rounders, this will be your typical Top Rank showcase undercard featuring the best of their young stable trying to stay unbeaten and looking good in the process. 6’9’’ heavyweight Mireles will raise some eyebrows, but the rest of the group will probably steal the show from him, if they all manage to make it to the broadcast.

Where to watch it: ESPN+/ESPNdeportes

Saturday, July 23 – Caribe Royale, Orlando, Fla.

Adrian Pinheiro vs. Javier Gomez Rueda – cruiserweight – 6 rounds

Keeshawn Williams vs. Raymond Chacon – welterweight – 6 rounds

Joseph Adorno vs. Roberto Almazan – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Derrick Jackson vs. Cesar Soriano – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Nice showcase card for a young bunch of unbeaten and once-beaten young prospects. Catch them now, or on YouTube down the road, when (or if) they make it to the big time.

Where to watch it: BXNGTV

Saturday, July 23 – The Fillmore, Philadelphia

Christian Tapia vs. Fernando Romero – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

If this bout matches the intensity of the best Tapia-Romero of all time (Johnny vs Danny), then we’re in for the hidden jewel of the night. But let’s not confuse an illusion with a post-dated check here. Tapia should have the upper hand, but everything is possible in a battle between young unbeaten fighters in Philly.

William Foster III vs. Avery Sparrow – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

“The Silent Assassin” is on a hot streak, and Sparrow should be an easy target (pun not intended) for his ambitions.

Saturday, July 23 – Embassy Suites, Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Jarrell Miller vs. Derek Cardenas – heavyweight – 10 rounds

“Big Baby” trudges on in the comeback trail after his long suspension with another 10-rounder against sub .500 opposition.

Also on this card:

Rydell Mayes Jr. vs. Jaden Booth – heavyweight – 8 rounds

July 23: Santa Fe, Argentina

Evelin Bermudez vs. Yairineth Altuve – women’s junior flyweight -10 rounds

Argentina’s Bermudez will be defending her IBF/WBO trinkets in one of the sports’ elite divisions, trying to upstage her sister and former P4P entrant Daniela.

Where to watch it: TyC Sports/TyC Sports Play