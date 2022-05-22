NJ prospect Nicky Vitone wins unanimous decision in Atlanta

Nicky Vitone (left) with head trainer Joe Zabry (center) and Steve Moore (right). Photo from Vitone's Facebook

Nicky “The Bull” Vitone improved to 8-1-1 (6 knockouts) with a unanimous decision win over experienced veteran Raymond Chacon (8-50-1) on Saturday at the Buckhead Fight Club in Atlanta, Ga.

All three judges scored the junior welterweight bout 58-53 in favor of Vitone, 26, of Millville, N.J. The bout is the second in a month for Vitone, who trains under Joe Zabry at Aces Boxing Club in Boonton, N.J. Vitone has now won four straight since his lone defeat, a split decision to Jordan Rosario in July of 2021 on the undercard of a Vito Mielnicki Jr. card at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Vitone is expected to be back in the ring on July 29 at The Venetian in Garfield, N.J.

The card was promoted by Jeter Promotions.

Vitone’s stablemate Steve Moore (7-8, 5 KOs) of Orange, N.J. also won a unanimous decision by the scores of 60-54 on all three cards over Matthew Knauss (1-10, 1 KO). Moore, 41, began his career 1-7 but has won six straight bouts.