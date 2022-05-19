Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN agree to a multi-year deal

Sports streaming giant DAZN and U.S.-based boxing powerhouse Golden Boy announced a multi-year, multi-fight partnership to deliver championship boxing and unearth the next generation of boxing talent.

This venture expands on the relationship that started in 2018 with a five-year deal, establishing DAZN and Golden Boy as one of the leaders in sports entertainment in the U.S. market.

The partnership will include championship fight nights alongside a new prospect development series like the already popular Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN, a monthly boxing series hosted by boxing broadcaster Beto Duran and boxing Hall of Famer Bernard Hopkins.

Additional events to follow in 2022 will include the return of undefeated fighters like Jaime Munguia, Ryan Garcia, and Vergil Ortiz, Jr. in June, July, and August, respectively.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Golden Boy,” said Ed Breeze, EVP Rights, DAZN. “Golden Boy has an excellent stable including some of the hottest prospects in boxing, and their shows always feature non-stop action from the first bell to the last. As part of our new partnership we will be looking to unearth the next generation of boxing talent in our new development series ‘Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN’.”

Also featured in future DAZN cards will be Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez, Seniesa Estrada, Marlen Esparza, Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz and many others.

A press release by Golden Boy Promotions was used in this article.