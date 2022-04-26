Hiroto Kyoguchi set for Ring/ WBA title defense against Esteban Bermudez

Hiroto Kyoguchi. Photo by Naoki Fukuda

The Ring Magazine junior flyweight champion Hiroto Kyoguchi will face Esteban Bermudez on June 10, a source has confirmed to The Ring. Jake Donovan of Boxingscene was the first to break the story.

The 12-round bout will take place in Mexico City, near Bermudez’s hometown of Nezahualcoyotl. No venue has been officially announced.

The Kyoguchi-Bermudez fight is the latest attempt by the WBA to consolidate their titleholders in the respective weight divisions. Kyoguchi is the sanctioning body’s ‘super’ world titleholder, whereas Bermudez holds the ‘regular’ title.

Bermudez was originally penciled in to defend the WBA secondary title against WBC beltholder Jesse Rodriguez last October. However, the WBA refused to sanction that contest and relayed to representatives of both Kyoguchi and Bermudez to finalize this fight.

Kyoguchi (15-0, 10 knockouts), who resides in Tokyo, stopped Axel Aragon in the fifth round of his last fight on March 13, 2021. This was his third defense of the WBA title he won by defeating South Africa’s Hekkie Budler in December 2018.

The 28-year-old has also held the IBF 105-pound world title belt, which he won by defeating Jose Argumedo in July 2017. He would make two successful defenses before moving up in weight.

Kyoguchi fights under the Matchroom Boxing banner and is managed by Eddy Reynoso.

The 26-year-old Bermudez (14-3-2, 10 KOs) last fought on May 28, defeating Carlos Canizales by knockout in the sixth round. Bermudez had lost every round on two of the judges’ scorecard prior to the stoppage.

Francisco A. Salazar can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing