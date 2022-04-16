Emmanuel ‘Salserito’ Rodriguez headlines May 14 card in Newark
Unbeaten bantamweight prospect Emmanuel Rodriguez will make his second straight appearance in his hometown on May 14 when he headlines a boxing show at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark, N.J.
Rodriguez (10-0, 5 knockouts) will face an opponent to be named in an eight round bout on the card promoted by Rising Star Promotions.
Rodriguez, a two-time N.J. Golden Gloves champ, was born in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico. In his last fight, Rodriguez scored a fifth round technical knockout win over Delvin McKinley last November at the same venue.
The card will also feature another local favorite, Anthony Johns (2-0, 2 KOs) making his hometown debut. Johns is a 2019 National Golden Gloves champion and will compete in a four-round flyweight bout.
“It’s great to bring big-time boxing back to Newark next month, and fans can expect to see an-action packed card with some of the region’s best prospects with a couple of championship belts on the line,” said promoter Thomas LaManna, himself a pro boxer with a 31-5-1 (13 KOs) record.
The card will also feature a number of other former amateur standouts, including Andy Dominguez (6-0, 4 knockouts), a three-time New York Golden Gloves champ, and Jersey City junior middleweight Robert Terry (5-0), who was a finalist at the 2017 National Golden Gloves.
The rest of the card includes Brian Ceballo (12-0, 6 KOs) of Brooklyn, N.Y., John Leonardo (7-0-1, 4 KOs) of Manalapan, N.J., Nadim Salloum (7-1, 3 KOs) of Jounieh, Lebanon, Gian Garrido (4-0, 3 KOs) of Flushing, N.Y., David Roman Curiel (4-1-1, 1 KO) of Paterson, N.J., Jose Nieves (2-0, 1 KO) of Woodbridge, N.J. and Ghandi Romain of Newark, N.J. making his pro debut.
Tickets priced at $155, $90 and $65 can be purchased online at www.rspboxing.com.
