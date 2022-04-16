Emmanuel ‘Salserito’ Rodriguez headlines May 14 card in Newark

Emmanuel "Salserito" Rodriguez hits the punch mitts with trainer Nicholas Rosario. Photo from Team Rodriguez

Unbeaten bantamweight prospect Emmanuel Rodriguez will make his second straight appearance in his hometown on May 14 when he headlines a boxing show at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark, N.J.

Rodriguez (10-0, 5 knockouts) will face an opponent to be named in an eight round bout on the card promoted by Rising Star Promotions.

Rodriguez, a two-time N.J. Golden Gloves champ, was born in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico. In his last fight, Rodriguez scored a fifth round technical knockout win over Delvin McKinley last November at the same venue.

The card will also feature another local favorite, Anthony Johns (2-0, 2 KOs) making his hometown debut. Johns is a 2019 National Golden Gloves champion and will compete in a four-round flyweight bout.

“It’s great to bring big-time boxing back to Newark next month, and fans can expect to see an-action packed card with some of the region’s best prospects with a couple of championship belts on the line,” said promoter Thomas LaManna, himself a pro boxer with a 31-5-1 (13 KOs) record.

The card will also feature a number of other former amateur standouts, including Andy Dominguez (6-0, 4 knockouts), a three-time New York Golden Gloves champ, and Jersey City junior middleweight Robert Terry (5-0), who was a finalist at the 2017 National Golden Gloves.

The rest of the card includes Brian Ceballo (12-0, 6 KOs) of Brooklyn, N.Y., John Leonardo (7-0-1, 4 KOs) of Manalapan, N.J., Nadim Salloum (7-1, 3 KOs) of Jounieh, Lebanon, Gian Garrido (4-0, 3 KOs) of Flushing, N.Y., David Roman Curiel (4-1-1, 1 KO) of Paterson, N.J., Jose Nieves (2-0, 1 KO) of Woodbridge, N.J. and Ghandi Romain of Newark, N.J. making his pro debut.

Tickets priced at $155, $90 and $65 can be purchased online at www.rspboxing.com.