Angel Acosta to face Janel Rivera at 122 pounds, on May 12, on DAZN

Angel Acosta vs. Janel Rivera

Former WBO flyweight titleholder Angel Acosta will face Janel Rivera, on May 12, Golden Boy Promotions announced Friday afternoon.

The 10-round junior bantamweight bout will take place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, in Indio, California, and will headline a five-bout “Golden Boy Fight Night” on DAZN (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

“We are excited to return to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino for this next show live on DAZN,” said Oscar De La Hoya, chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “We are committed to building the next great stars of boxing and Fantasy Springs Resort Casino has always been a great partner in helping us showcase these fighters and now, with DAZN on board, I know these fighters will have the best exposure boxing can provide.”

Acosta (22-3, 21 knockouts), who resides in San Juan, Puerto Rico, challenged WBO flyweight titleholder Junto Nakatani, of Japan, on September 10 but was stopped in the fourth round. He had won his previous two fights after losing his WBO 108-pound title to Elwin Soto in June 2019.

The 31-year-old is co-promoted by Golden Boy and Cotto Promotions.

Rivera (18-8-3, 11 KOs) has not fought since February 13 of last year, when he lost by stoppage in the third round to flyweight prospect Saleto Henderson. Rivera has lost his last five bouts, including losses to Jesse Rodriguez and Wilfredo Mendez.

A resident of Catano, Puerto Rico, Rivera challenged then-WBC junior flyweight titleholder Adrian Hernandez, in February 2014, losing by stoppage in the third round.

In the co-feature bout, unbeaten featherweight Victor Morales (15-0-1, 8 KOs), of Vancouver, Washington, will square off against Sacramento’s Alberto Torres (11-4-3, 4 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

Rudy Garcia (12-0-1, 2 KOs), of Los Angeles, will face Guadalajara’s Diuhl Olguin (15-22-5, 10 KOs) in an eight-round junior featherweight bout.

Heavyweight Yahu Blackwell (3-1, 2 KOs), of Baltimore, Maryland, and junior middleweight Eric Tudor (3-0, 3 KOs), of Hollywood, Florida, will round out the card in separate fights.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.