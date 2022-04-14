Ruben Villa is ready to rebound after an 18-month layoff

Ruben Villa. (Photo by Brett Ostrowski)

The tape shows the same distorted images and Ruben Villa can’t change it. He pounds his fist down. He shakes his head and mulls over what happened. He’s done enough cursing at himself over the last 18 months to full a lifetime allotment.

On Friday night in a Thompson Boxing card from the DoubleTree Hotel, in Ontario, California, Villa (18-1, 5 knockouts) will make a return to the ring for the first time since October 9, 2020, when he lost, for the first time as a pro, to Emanuel Navarrete for the vacant WBO featherweight title.

Villa will take on Horacio Garcia (35-5-1, 25 KOs) in a 10-round main event at a 127-pound contract weight.

“I was pissed at myself after watching the Navarrete fight, because every day I thought to myself how much more I could have done to win that fight,” Villa said. “I wasn’t able to show who I really was in that fight. Credit to Navarrete, it wasn’t like I lost to a guy I wasn’t supposed to, but I didn’t get a chance to show who I really am and what I can really do.”

The southpaw lost 114-112 (2) and 115-111 after getting dropped for the first time in his career in the first round, then again in the fourth. Navarrete has gone on to defend the WBO 126-pound title twice, while Villa has been waiting to get back into the ring.

He’s had opportunities over the last 18 months. But if it wasn’t a fight falling through during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a fighter dropping out of a proposed card.

“It was really frustrating, watching everyone else get ready for their fights, while I was training to get ready for a fight, but I wasn’t getting any fights,” Villa said. “I was in the gym working on a little of everything. I’m still able to make the weight, and I know Garcia fought some really good names. He’s an aggressive veteran who comes to fight and comes to win.

“I need to get some work in. The only way to improve in the ring is to fight. I’ve been waiting to fight.”

During the downtime, Villa opened his own gym, Team Villa Boxing Gym, located on South Main Street, in his hometown of Salinas, California. The gym has attracted a good groundswell of locals in its first few months since opening.

But Villa knows his day job is the priority.

“That’s fighting,” Villa said. “I’m hoping this is the start of two or three more fights by the end of the year. I’ve been itching to get back into the ring. I know the mistakes I made against Navarrete. I was too anxious, too fired up. I think that’s what bothers me the most.

“I have to be more patient with myself. I watch that fight and I curse at myself. I wanted to take the fight to him, and that’s where I messed up. After the first round, I got into the rhythm. I know now to chill out a few rounds to find my distance and range, then I can be more aggressive. I wanted to get my hands on him and got dropped in the first round.

“I won’t make that mistake again.”

Villa said he watched a replay of the Navarrete fight for the first time on his bedroom computer. He gnashed his teeth and shook his head. He knew he was better than what he showed.

“I’m going to work on getting another title shot,” Villa said. “I demand greatness and that night wasn’t my night. I’m working on getting back. I can’t take 18 months off again. I want to be mentioned for another world title shot by the end of the year.”

That quest starts Friday night.

Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter who has been working for Ring Magazine/RingTV.com since October 1997 and is the president of the Boxing Writers Association of America. He can be followed on twitter @JSantoliquito.