Shawn Porter weighs up Errol Spence-Yordenis Ugas clash

Former two-time welterweight titleholder Shawn Porter has shared a ring with Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas so nobody is better placed to assess the two ahead of their IBF, WBA and WBC unification matchup at the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas on Saturday.

Porter retained his WBC title against Ugas by close 12-round split decision in March 2019 but lost it to Spence by 12-round split decision in September 2019.

The recently retired Las Vegas resident expects fireworks.

“I think this fight is a great fight,” Porter told The Ring. “I think it’ll be just as exciting as my fight with Errol.

​”I think this fight might be right on time for both fighters. Yordenis has been on a bit of a win streak where he’s performed at his best fight after fight for a number of fights – including against me.

“I think on the other side of that, Errol Spence having gone through the things he’s gone through the last two-years, coming back against someone like Yordenis Ugas will cause Errol to do what I feel he has done, preparing like when he was fighting me.

“I think if this fight was happening two, three years ago prior to the [Spence car] accident, I think while Errol would be working very hard for this fight, he might not have given it as much energy. Remember two, three-years ago Yordenis Ugas was not a fighter Errol Spence was looking at getting in the ring with. He didn’t have a belt; he was practically on his way out of boxing.”

Porter feels both guys have to do similar things to be victorious and whoever is able to implement that best will emerge with the win.

“The number one thing for both fighters are actually the same,” he explained. “I think both fighters need to find a way to control the range and distance throughout the fight on the outside and on the inside when the fight gets on there is going to win the fight.

“It’s not a matter of one guy out-punching the other, that’s not going to be enough. It’s not a matter of one guy out-boxing the other because that’s not going to be enough.”

The X-factor in this fight is that we won’t know until the opening bell is if Spence is still the same fighter he was prior to the high-speed car accident he was in involved in or more recently his detached retina.

“Some fighters, it’s just who they are and that seems to be case with Errol Spence,” reasoned Porter. “He’s just a fighter. Not to say he can’t do other things or that he isn’t intelligent or doing something else isn’t in his future but in terms of a guy who can just roll out of bed, go in the ring and fight with anybody at any time, no matter how long he’s been in the bed. I think that’s Errol Spence.”

Porter broke down each fighter in 10 key categories:

JAB

Spence: Errol has the best jab; he has a couple of ways he likes to utilize his jab. He punches sometimes to land and sometimes to find the range. With Yordenis’s jab, it’s more a pumping jab and you can see it coming.

DEFENSE

Spence: If you break it down, Yordenis likes to use the shell defense. We did see him use his feet a little more against Manny Pacquiao. He was able to move and use the ring which we’re not used to seeing him do. However, I would say Errol has the best defense, he can use the shell defense and return fire right away. He can move his head and use the ring. I think Errol has a little more versatility with defense.

HANDSPEED

Spence: I think on one punch it’s relatively close. I think if it’s a combination, I can see Errol Spence finishing those exchanges. When it comes to three plus punches, Errol Spence has a little more handspeed.

FOOTWORK

Spence: I think Errol does. I think Errol has always been a commander-in-chief in the ring. He’s going to take a step forward when he wants to, he’s going to take a step back when he wants to, he’s going to move left and right when he wants to. I don’t think Yordenis really has the type of footwork that can cut of Errol and stop him from going whichever way he wants. I’d say the better footwork goes to Spence.

SMARTEST

Spence: On paper, from what we’ve seen from Spence, he’s the smarter fighter. We’ve seen Spence go to the corner and make adjustments; we’ve Spence be a little different in the late rounds as opposed to the early rounds. I saw in Yordenis last fight against Pacquiao, he came to the ring with three or four different styles and he was able to use them all perfectly throughout the course of a 12-round fight. While I think Errol Spence is the smarter fighter off instinct, Yordenis definitely does have the ability to go back to the corner and make some adjustments. Both fighters have great coaches.

STRONGEST

Ugas: I think Yordenis fights strong, he believes in his strength and I think that helps him be stronger than he might actually be. I would say strength goes to Yordenis Ugas.

POWER

Spence: You’ve got to get touched and Errol touched me a little more than Yordenis and on top of that Errol put me down so I’d say Errol Spence.

CHIN

Spence: I think it’s safe to say Errol Spence takes a better shot and has a better chin. Errol Spence has never been down.

SKILLS

Spence: I think that’s Errol Spence as well. While coming forward he can also use the ring and box on the outside as well.

BEST OVERALL

Spence: Well, look at everything and whose name is next to most categories. I believe Errol Spence is overall, personally after being in the ring with both guys, the better boxer.

When all is said and done, Porter gives Spence the edge.

“I think Errol is going to try to control the ring, I think Yordenis is going to try to fight Errol,” Porter explained. “I think if Yordenis doesn’t try to fight Errol, he won’t even come close to winning this fight. I think it’s going to take a lot for Yordenis Ugas [to win.] Yordenis is going to have to mix it up, box from the outside, use feints, use movement, draw Errol in. I think there’s a long list of things Yordenis Ugas has to do in order to pull off a win against Errol Spence Jr.

“I see Errol controlling the ring, controlling the action, not necessarily finishing every exchange on top but winning the rounds. I see Errol winning the fight by decision.”

​Spence-Ugas will be broadcast live on Showtime Pay-Per-View, starting at 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT.

