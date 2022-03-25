Joel Diaz Jr-Mercito Gesta set for April 21 at Fantasy Springs

Joel Diaz Jr. Photo by Tom Casino

LOS ANGELES, CA (March 25, 2022) – Golden Boy returns to its home in the Coachella Valley, Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA, on April 21 for an exciting matchup between Palmdale’s Joel Diaz, Jr. (26-2, 22 KOs) and San Diego’s Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (32-3-3, 17 KOs).

The 10-round super lightweight event will also feature Southern California’s bright star Jousce “Tito” Gonzalez (11-0-1, 10 KOs) from Glendora, CA, in an 8-round co-main lightweight bout against the experienced Jairo Lopez (27-14, 17 KOs) of Apodaca, Mexico.

Also on the card, San Diego’s top prospect Jorge Chavez (1-0, 1 KOs) is scheduled for a 4-round super featherweight fight; undefeated prospect Manuel Flores (11-0, 8 KOs) of Coachella, CA, will participate in an 8-round super bantamweight fight; and Los Cabos, Mexico’s Jan Salvatierra (7-1, 3 KOs) will face an opponent to be announced in a 6-round flyweight event.

The event will be streamed live on DAZN worldwide.

More information regarding opponents will be announced shortly.

“We are so excited to return to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino for this event,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman, and CEO of Golden Boy. “It has been Golden Boy’s home in the Coachella Valley, and we are excited to bring a DAZN fight night that they will enjoy for the first time in 2022.”

“We are passionate about building fighters at DAZN, and we are incredibly excited about this event,” said Ed Breeze, EVP Rights at DAZN. “This show will feature the brightest talents in boxing and so tune in to catch a first glimpse of the stars of tomorrow, live and worldwide on DAZN.”

Tickets for Diaz Jr. vs. Gesta are on sale now, Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11 a.m. PT. Tickets are priced at $45, $35 and $25 plus applicable facility fees and service charges. Tickets are available at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing online at www.fantasyspringsresort.com.

Press release courtesy of Golden Boy Promotions.