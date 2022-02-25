Weigh-in alert: Josh Taylor 140 Jack Catterall 139

Photo by Shabba Shafiq/ SW33TSCIENCE Photography

The weigh-in from the undisputed junior welterweight title bout between champion Josh Taylor and challenger Jack Catterall became quite heated and they’re now braced to settle their differences with fists at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday.

Taylor, who is rated No. 5 by The Ring pound for pound, looked piping fit and came in bang on the division limit of 140 pounds. This will be the sixth time in a row that the Scotsman has faced an unbeaten opponent and he will be contesting his fifth world title fight.

Catterall, who will be contesting his first world title fight, also looked great on the scales and came in at 139 pounds. While the Lancashire man has never campaigned at the elite level, he’s oozed quiet confidence throughout the buildup

The traditional head-to-head stare down was over in a handful of seconds and threatened to get ugly. Taylor came forward aggressively and went forehead to forehead, which prompted Catterall to grab him by the neck. Taylor immediately pushed the visitor backward by the throat and the pair were separated by security.

“I feel good and it was the easiest I’ve ever made the weight,” said Taylor (18-0, 13 knockouts) during an interview with Sky Sports. “He tried to put his hands on me, I got a reaction out of him, and tomorrow I’m going to put him flat on his back.”

“I look forward to tomorrow,” said Catterall (26-0, 13 KOs). “I seen him marching over [for the head-to-head], there’s a nice crowd, and I had more support than he did. I’m fired up and ready to go.”

Tom Gray is managing editor for Ring Magazine. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing