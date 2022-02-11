Eubank Jr ‘happy’ with Williams ‘domination’, wants GGG and won’t go south of 160lbs for Benn

Photo courtesy of Sky Sports.

“Very happy,” said Chris Eubank Jr, when asked to assessed his big win over Liam Williams in Cardiff a week ago.

“Complete and utter domination from round one to round 12,” Eubank continued. “[I] showed off my boxing skills, showed off my jab, showed off my foot movement, showed a different side to Chris Eubank Jr and got the ‘W’, so I was very happy.”

Eubank was in charge from the off. Williams, known for his toughness and resilience, was dropped from jabs and while that surprised onlookers, the knockdowns didn’t surprise Eubank.

“They were perfecting timed, perfectly placed jabs,” Eubank continued. “It’s not uncommon to see fighters going down from jabs if they land in the right place at the right time and that’s what I was doing over and over again. If my hand didn’t get injured in the third or fourth round then I would have stopped him just off jabs, but I had to adjust. I had to start boxing smart, I didn’t want to make my injury worse and on top of that he was an extremely dirty fighter on Saturday and the referee was doing absolutely nothing to stop him doing what he was doing… Headbutting, the headlocks, the elbows and the face-palming with his gloves, there were no consequences for him so I had to be careful with that also, because I don’t want to get cut or some silly injury where it will stop me from fighting in the summer. I did what I had to do to win and win comfortably and I’m happy with the performance.”

Eubank had said beforehand that he was hoping for at least three fights this year. Roy Jones, his trainer, has headed back to the USA and Eubank expects to join him there in a month or two as they prepare for another date in the summer. MRI scans of Eubank’s hands revealed swelling and he needs to rest it for a couple of weeks but there’s no bone damage. Still, it was an inconvenience rather than a hindrance last weekend and Eubank admitted he thrived in his role as the villain of the night, goading the Welsh star in front of his fans.

“I loved it,” Eubank went on. “I loved every minute of it. I had fun. I did what I said I was going to do which was completely dominate him, show him who’s boss, stuck it to his fans who booed me on and on the way out. That’s actually quite unusual, when you do the job and you do it convincingly, true boxing fans respect that, and they give you the respect but it wasn’t respectful when I left. Maybe it’s because I showboated, but when you say the outrageous things that he said about me and my family leading up to the fight, what do you expect me to do? Go in there and be Mr Nice Guy? No, I’m going to teach you a lesson, go in there and embarrass you. That’s what I did.”

Victory moves Eubank closer to title contention and he has no doubt where he wants to go next. He wants the winner of the fight between Gennady Golovkin and Ryota Murata, should they finally meet.

“Absolutely, and if that fight doesn’t happen then I want one of them anyway,” stated Eubank. “Those two names are the No. 1 and No. 2 names on the hitlist but the exciting thing about where I’m at right now is there are so many big names, so many big opportunities for awesome fights to be made over the next six to 12 months that even if I’m not able to pin those two down there’s still so many fan-friendly and massive fights to be made. I’m in a great position and the summer and winter are going to be very exciting.”

There is, however, a fight that has started to get a lot of headlines since last weekend and it’s a teased bout between welterweight contender Conor Benn and Eubank, more than 20 years after their father’s shared world title fights.

“I guess you could say it interests me,” Eubank stated. “Of course, it’s extremely interesting to think of something like that. Is it a fight that’s at the forefront of my mind? Absolutely not. We’re in two completely different stages of our career and he’s still got a hell of a lot to prove. He hasn’t fought anybody. But he’s an up-and-coming star, he said himself he fancies his chances against me, and more important than any of that is the public demand and the story is the type of fight that hasn’t happened in the history of boxing and that’s the main reason I’d take that fight; to do something that’s never been done before. Two legendary world champions who had a legendary rivalry, and their sons would then 20-25 years later go in and fight? That’s never happened before in the history of boxing and that’s what excites me about that fight.”

Eubank did say, though, that he wouldn’t drop below 160lbs to accommodate Benn amid talks of them meeting at catchweight.

“I wouldn’t go low,” Eubank stated. “Let’s make no mistake, this is the financial gain for Conor, this fight. This is the biggest money he would ever get in his entire career and that is a factor as to why he is pushing for this fight. But if you want the honey, you’ve got to work for it. You’ve got to put in the work. I don’t need to fight Conor Benn. I could make that type of money in other fights, he can’t make that anywhere else, so if he wants that then he has to sacrifice so he would have to come up to middleweight, 160.”

The sons, Eubank and Benn, have met each other several times. Conor has been to Eubank’s Brighton gym and they’ve had photos together and Eubank said he’s “never had any problems with him.”

But before any smack talk starts, Eubank admits he’s full of respect for Benn’s hustle and his journey.

“Of course,” Eubank concluded. “How could I not? I’ve travelled the same path and I know how hard it is and I know how unfair it is to be the son of a legend, to have to follow in those footsteps and be compared from day one to a legend. It’s very tough. Most people could never dream of walking that path in such a tough sport. The toughest sport ever. The toughest sport in the world. To do that with all that added pressure, it’s extremely tough.”