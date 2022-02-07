To Be The Best: The top 100 boxers in the history of The Ring Rankings (70-61)

Nonito Donaire regained the WBC bantamweight title with a four-round KO of Nordine Oubaali 10 years after winning it with a second-round TKO of Fernando Montiel. Photo by Jhay Oh Otamias

Today’s grouping includes two active fighters – Nonito Donaire and Gennadiy Golovkin. The inclusion of the two 39-year-old veterans (both sure-fire future hall of farmers) is another reminder from this series that the most accomplished elite boxers of this era can be compared to the prolific legends who emerged during the sport’s Golden Age.

Both Donaire and Golovkin are former pound-for-pound rated stars who remain world-class. Both are currently The Ring’s No. 1-rated fighter in their respective weight classes – Donaire at bantamweight, Golovkin at middleweight, where he’s been ranked for more than 10 years.

The Filipino Flash and GGG – who each have less than 50 pro bouts – rub elbows with five hall of famers who each fought more than 100 pro bouts (one of whom almost fought 300 times and compiled more than 200 victories) in this group. Kostya Tyszu, who only compiled 33 pro bouts during his hall-of-fame career, is also in this group.

Quality of opposition is just as important as quantity.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the enduring popularity of Donaire – second only to the great Manny Pacquiao in the Philippines – and Golovkin, hands down the most successful and popular boxer from his native Kazakhstan.

Included in this group are three fighters who are among the most popular champions ever to hail from Mexico, Puerto Rico and Cuba.

***

#70 – Kostya Tszyu

Career Record: 31-2 (25 KOs, 2 KOBY)

First Ring Ranking: #10 Jr. Welterweight (March 1993)

Last Ring Ranking: #2 Jr. Welterweight (September 2006)

Record vs. Ring-rated Opponents: 11-2 (9 KOs, 2 KOBY)

Overall Score Rank: 69

Peak Score Rank: 71

Win Total Rank: 114

Ring Magazine Championships: Jr. Welterweight (2001-05)

A 1988 Olympian and 1991 World Amateur champion, the Russian-born, Australian adopted Tszyu embarked on an ambitious professional career. Tszyu rose to number one at jr. welterweight for the first time in the March 1996 issue, held the spot for more than half a year before dropping just behind Oscar De la Hoya, and then returned in the August 1997 issue just prior to his first defeat. Tszyu worked his way back to number one in the June 2000 issue and held the mark until defeating Zab Judah to win title honors from The Ring.

Missing Quality: Tszyu faced former titlist Juan LaPorte in 1992, a couple years after LaPorte had exited the rankings for the last time, in his fourth pro start. Tszyu also defeated former, but then unranked, titlists Livingstone Bramble, Roger Mayweather, and Julio Cesar Chavez in his career. Oktay Urkal was unranked when Tszyu defeated him but Urkal entered the top ten on the strength of his showing as a challenger. Tszyu faced only one opponent with a losing record as a professional.

Scoring Results:

Hector Lopez UD 10 – (7) – 140 – 04/94

Jake Rodriguez TKO 6 – (3) – 140 – 06/95

Jan Bergman KO 6 – (9) – 140 – Holiday/96

Vince Phillips TKO by 10 – (UR) – 140 – 09/97

Rafael Ruelas TKO 9 – (5) – 140 – 12/98

Diosbelys Hurtado TKO 5 – (9) – 140 – 02/99

Miguel Angel Gonzalez TKO 10 – (4) – 140 – 12/99

Sharmba Mitchell RTD 7 – (3) – 140 – 05/01

Zab Judah TKO 2* – (2) – 140 – 02/02

Ben Tackie UD 12 – (4) – 140 – 09/02

Jesse James Leija RTD 6 – (6) – 140 – 05/03

Sharmba Mitchell TKO 3 – (1) – 140 – Winter/05

Ricky Hatton RTD by 11* -(6) – 140 – 08/05

#69 – Kid Gavilan

Career Record: 108-30-5 (28 KOs)

First Ring Ranking: #8 Welterweight (January 1948)

Last Ring Ranking: #10 Welterweight (September 1958)

Record vs. Ring-rated Opponents: 23-27-5 (4 KO)

Overall Score Rank: 1309

Peak Score Rank: 72

Win Total Rank: 27

Ring Magazine Championships: Welterweight (1952-54)

The “Cuban Hawk” used his crafty bolo punch to capture the welterweight crown and challenge for middleweight honors. Gavilan was up and down in his first year in the top ten, even reaching number one in the May 1948 issue. Gavilan rose to number one again on the eve of his first fight with Sugar Ray Robinson where he would remain for all but an issue until his 1950 loss to Billy Graham. Gavilan resumed as leading contender in the March 1951 issue and remained, winning NBA honors from Johnny Bratton and earning recognition as champion from The Ring in the May 1952 issue.

Missing Quality: Gavilan’s reign as welterweight champion is widely recognized today as beginning with the Bratton win. Gavilan’s wait to be recognized by Ring came despite his ranking as leading contender with Bratton as next leading contender. Editor Nat Fleischer, in the aftermath of a Gavilan win over Graham, penned a column in the November 1951 issue titled, “Gavilan is No World Champ.” Fleischer wrote that Gavilan-Graham “was the finale of an American elimination, and until Gavilan meets Charley Humez, the Frenchman, who is the European title holder, the Cuban cannot be called the world champion.” The naming “of Kid Gavilan as world welterweight king” in the later issue came “due to the retirement of Charley Humez” to the middleweight ranks.

Scoring Results:

Bee Bee Wright TKO 10 – (7) – 147 – 12/47

Buster Tyler D 10 – (UR) – 147 – 02/48

Gene Burton D 10 – (1) – 147 – 03/48

Ike Williams L 10 – (C-) – 135 – 04/48

Doug Ratford L 10 – (UR) – 147 – 05/48

Tommy Bell SD 10 – (5) – 147 – 06/48

Ray Robinson L 10 – (C) – 147 – 11/48

Ike Williams MD 10 – (C-) – 135 – 03/49

Ike Williams UD 10 – (C-) – 135 – 05/49

Ray Robinson L 15 – (C) – 147 – 08/49

Beau Jack UD 10 – (4-) – 135 – 11/49

Lester Felton L 10 – (UR) – 147 – 12/49

Laurent Dauthuille UD 10 – (3+) – 160 – 01/50

Billy Graham L 10 – (UR) – 147 – 03/50

Otis Graham SD 10 – (9) – 147 – 04/50

Robert Villemain L 10 – (3+) – 160 – 05/50

George Costner L 10 – (6) – 147 – 06/50

[Tommy Ciarlo D 10 – (UR) – 147

Gene Hairston L10 – (8+) – 160 – 12/50]

Billy Graham MD 10 – (3) – 147 – 01/51

Joe Miceli SD 10 – (10) – 147 – 02/51

Paddy Young MD 10 – (10+) – 160 – 03/51

Gene Hairston UD 10 – (5+) – 160 – 05/51

Johnny Bratton UD 15 – (2) – 147 – 07/51

Fritzie Pruden UD 10 – (10) – 147 – 09/51

Billy Graham SD 15 – (3) – 147 – 10/51

[Johnny Bratton D 10 – (6) – 147

Walter Cartier TKO10 – (2+) – 160 – 01/52]

Gil Turner TKO 11 – (2) – 147 – 08/52

Billy Graham UD 15 – (2) – 154 – 11/52

Chuck Davey TKO 10 – (4) – 147 – 03/53

Danny Womber L 10 – (UR) – 147 – 06/53

Ramon Fuentes UD 10 – (9) – 147 – 08/53

Ralph Jones UD 10 – (8+) – 160 – 10/53

Carmen Basilio SD 15 – (4) – 147 – 11/53

Johnny Bratton UD 15 – (1) – 147 – 12/53

Bobo Olson L 15 – (C+) – 160 – 05/54

Johnny Saxton L 15* – (5) – 147 – 11/54

[Hector Constance L 10 – (9) – 147

Bobby Dykes L10 – (UR+) – 160 – 04/55]

Eduardo Lausse L 12 – (7+) – 160 – 10/55

Dogmar Martinez L 10 – (UR++) – 175 – 01/56

Peter Waterman L 10 – (UR) – 147 – 03/56

Germinal Ballarin L10 – (UR+) – 160 – 05/56

Louis Trochon D 10 – (UR+) – 160 – 06/56

Tony DeMarco L 10 – (1) – 147 – 11/56

[Walter Byars L 10 – (UR) – 147

Ramon Fuentes L 10 – (7) – 147 – 01/57]

Vince Martinez L 10 – (6) – 147 – 04/57

Del Flanagan L 10 – (6) – 147 – 06/57

Vince Martinez L 10 – (7) – 147 – 07/57

Gaspar Ortega UD 10 – (3) – 147 – 09/57

Gaspar Ortega L 12 – (7) – 147 – 11/57

Ralph Jones L 10 – (UR+) – 160 – 04/58

Yama Bahama L 10 – (9+) – 160 – 08/58

#68 – Tommy Loughran

Career Record: 90-25-10, 46 No Decisions, 1 No Contest (14 KOs, 3 KOBY)

First Ring Ranking: #9 Light Heavyweight (February 1925)

Last Ring Ranking: #5 Heavyweight (January 1937)

Record vs. Ring-rated Opponents: 26-22-9 (2 KOBY)

Overall Score Rank: 1310

Peak Score Rank: 42

Win Total Rank: 14

Ring Magazine Championships: Light Heavyweight (1927-29)

The “Phantom of Philly” was a staple of the first decade of Ring rankings. He reigned as light heavyweight champion when the February 1928 annual edition was published and kept the post through the October 1929 issue. Loughran was unbeaten across nearly forty fights between losses to Ad Stone and Jack Sharkey with seventeen identified official wins against the rankings in that span. Heavyweight was a tougher assignment for Loughran but he climbed as high as second in the rankings before a losing title opportunity versus Primo Carnera.

Missing Quality: As with others who were featured in the inaugural Ring rankings, Loughran had some interesting activity prior to 1924. He was already competing with the likes of Gene Tunney and Harry Greb by 1922, and faced Greb again three times in 1923 with a win, loss, and a no decision largely regarded in Greb’s favor. Loughran also faced Mike McTigue and Jeff Smith in no decision contests. Two of Loughran’s three fights with Godoy are captured here, Loughran’s win in their series being the sole exclusion as Godoy had not yet earned a ranking. Godoy would go on to challenge Joe Louis twice for the heavyweight crown.

Scoring Results:

[Johnny Wilson W 10 – (5-) – 160

Jack Delaney L 10 – (4-) – 160

Ad Stone D 10 – (5) – 175

Young Stribling L 6 – (2) – 175

Harry Greb D 10 – (1-) – 160

Buck Holley D 6 – (UR) – 175

Young Stribling L 10 – (2) – 175 – 02/25]

[Jack Delaney D 10 – (2) – 175

Ad Stone L 10 – (6) – 175

Ad Stone W 10 – (6) – 175

Yale Okun UD 10 (11) – 175

Yale Okun UD 10 – (11) – 175 – 02/26]

[Johnny Risko W 10 – (10+) – Hvy

Jimmy Delaney W 6 – (11) – 175

Martin Burke W 10 – (9) – 175

Johnny Risko UD 10 – (10+) – Hvy

Young Stribling UD 10 – (5) – 175 – 02/27]

[Mike McTigue UD 15* – (4) – 175

Jimmy Slattery MD 15 – (3) – 175

Leo Lomski UD15 – (2) – 175 – 02/28]

Pete Latzo UD15 – (4) – 175 – 06/28

Armand Emanuel UD 10 – (4) 175 – 07/28

Pete Latzo UD 10 – (2) – 175 – 08/28

Mickey Walker SD 10 – (C-) – 160 – 04/29

Ernie Shchaff W 10 – (10+) – Hvy – 06/29

Jim Braddock UD 15 – (2) – 175 – 08/29

Jack Sharkey TKO by 3 – (2+) – 175 – 10/29

Ernie Schaaf L10 – (UR) – Hvy – 06/30

Ernie Schaaf L 10 – (7) – Hvy – 07/30

King Levinsky UD 10 – (10) – Hvy – 12/30

Max Baer UD 10 – (9) – Hvy – 03/31

Ernie Schaaf UD 10 – (5) – Hvy – 04/31

Tuffy Griffiths MD 10 – (4) – Hvy – 05/31

Joe Sekyra L 10 – (UR) – Hvy – 10/31

Paulino Uzcudun SD 10 – (10) – Hvy – 12/31

King Levinsky L 10 – (10) – Hvy – 01/32

Steve Hamas TKO by 2 – (UR) – Hvy – 02/32

Steve Hamas L 10 – (9) – Hvy – 06/32

Steve Hamas SD 10 – (10) – Hvy – 08/32

Stanley Poreda L 10 – (3) – Hvy – 11/32

King Levinsky UD 10 – (7) – Hvy – 02/33

Johnny Risko L 10 – (UR) – Hvy – 09/33

Jack Sharkey SD 15 – (4) – Hvy – 11/33

Primo Carnera L 15 – (C) – Hvy – 04/34

Walter Neusel L 10 – (3) – Hvy – 06/34

Johnny Risko L 10 – (UR) – Hvy – 09/34

[Jose Carattoli L 12 – (UR) – Hvy

Arturo Godoy D 12 – (UR) – Hvy – 11/34]

Jose Carattoli D 12 – (UR) – Hvy – 03/35

Arturo Godoy L 10 – (UR) – Hvy – 05/35

Al Delaney D 6 – (UR) – Hvy – 10/35

Andre Lenglet D 10 – (UR) – Hvy – 01/36

[Tommy Farr L 10 – (UR) – Hvy

Ben Foord L 12 – (UR) – Hvy – 03/36]

Al McCoy L 10 – (10) – Hvy – 08/36

Al McCoy D 12 – (10) – Hvy – 09/36

Sonny Boy Walker L 10 – (UR) – Hvy – 01/37

#67 – Maxie Rosenbloom

Career Record: 210-38-26, 23 No Decisions, 2 No Contests (19 KOs, 2 KOBY)

First Ring Ranking: #10 Light Heavyweight (February 1926)

Last Ring Ranking: #8 Heavyweight (March 1939)

Record vs. Ring-rated Opponents: 46-36-21, 4 No Decision (1 KO, 2 KOBY)

Overall Score Rank: 1229

Peak Score Rank: 59

Win Total Rank: 1

Ring Magazine Championships: Light Heavyweight (1930-34)

“Slapsie” Maxie ended up with the most wins, and losses, of the fighters to make this top 100. It’s no surprise in a nearly 300 fight career featuring almost every name of note in his era. Rosenbloom debuted in the light heavyweight rankings but spent some time in the middleweight rankings in 1928 before resuming at the higher class. Rosenbloom was never outside the light heavyweight top ten from the September 1928-March 1936 issues. Rosenbloom’s last ranking at light heavyweight was as number one contender just months after a late 1935 non-title win over light heavyweight champion John Henry Lewis. It was the last of five fights between the pair with Rosenbloom winning the series 3-2.

Missing Quality: Rosenbloom’s voluminous career featured several big name wins just out of alignment with Ring’s top tens, many of them men he also faced when they were ranked. For instance, a 1931 No Contest with future heavyweight champion Jim Braddock isn’t listed due to Braddock being unranked. John Henry Lewis was unranked prior to the first fight in their series, a win for Rosenbloom. A successful title defense against Mickey Walker came with Walker unranked in any division but Walker would return to the rankings later and was ranked when he defeated Rosenbloom in 1934. Rosenbloom had a three-fight series against Tiger Jack Fox, going 1-1-1. Fox was unranked for all three fights, leaving Rosenbloom without credit here for his win in the series though Fox would go on to be regularly ranked at light heavyweight in 1937 and as late as 1944.

Scoring Results:

[Harry Greb ND 10 – (1-) – 160

Jimmy Slattery L 6 – (9) – 175

Allentown Joe Gans DQ 6 – (5-) – 160

Jimmy Slattery L 10 – (9) – 175

Art Weigand L 6 – (UR) – 175

Frankie Schoell D 10 – (9–) – 147

Jack Delaney L 10 – (2) – 175

Frankie Schoell W 10 – (9–) – 147

Dave Shade UD 10 – (2-) – 160

Dave Shade W 12 – (2-) – 160 – 02/26]

[Frankie Schoell L 12 – (11) – 160

Tiger Flowers DQ 9 – (1) – 160

Phil Kaplan UD 10 – (4) – 160

Jimmy Delaney ND 10 – (11+) – 175

Young Stribling L 10 – (5+) – 175

Frankie Schoell W 15 – (11) – 160

Leo Lomski L 12 – (8) – 160 – 02/27]

[Tiger Flowers D 10 – (2) – 160

Lou Scozza L 10 – (UR+) – 175

Jimmy Slattery L 10 – (3+) – 175

Tiger Flowers D 10 – (2) – 160

Pete Latzo SD 10 – (10) – 160

Joe Anderson ND 10 – (8) – 160 – 02/28]

[Phil Kaplan W 8 – (2) – 160

Pete Latzo L10 – (6) – 160

Jack McVey W 8 – (4) – 160 – 03/28]

Frankie Schoell D 10 – (UR) – 160 – 04/28

Tommy Milligan KO by 9 – (UR) – 160 – 07/28

Lou Scozza L 10 – (7+) – 175 – 08/28

Leo Lomski D 10 – (2) – 175 – 09/28

Tiger Jack Payne W 10 – (8) – 175 – 11/28

Cuban Bobby Brown W 10 – (5) – 175 – 12/28

Jack McVey W 10 – (11-) – 160 – 02/29

[Osk Till W 10 – (6-) – 160

Leo Lomski UD 10 – (1) – 175

Cuban Bobby Brown W 10 – (7) – 175 – 04/29]

Charley Belanger W 10 – (8) – 175 – 05/29

Fred Lenhart L 10 – (UR) – 175 – 08/29

Cuban Bobby Brown W 10 – (8) – 175 – 09/29

Jimmy Slattery W 10 – (7) – 175 – 11/29

[James Braddock W 10 – (6) – 175

Jimmy Slattery L 10 – (UR) – 175 – 12/29]

Yale Okun W 12 – (3) – 175 – 01/30

Leo Lomski UD 10 – (5) – 175 – 02/30

Ace Hudkins UD 10 – (3-) – 160 – 03/30

Larry Johnson DQ 6 – (4) – 175 – 04/30

Larry Johnson UD 10 – (3) – 175 – 06/30

Jimmy Slattery SD 15* – (2) – 175 – 07/30

Leo Lomski D 8 – (8) – 175 – 09/30

Joe Banovic UD 10 – (6) – 175 – 04/31

Billy Jones L 10 – (3) – 175 – 05/31

George Manley L 10 – (7) – 175 – 06/31

Charley Belanger W 10 – (6) – 175 – 07/31

[Billy Jones W 10 – (2) – 175

Joe Banovic UD 10 – (5) – 175 – 08/31

George Manley L 10 – (1) – 175]

Jimmy Slattery UD 15 – (2) – 175 – 09/31

[Owen Phelps ND 10 – (7) – 175

Battling Bozo D 10 – (UR) – 175 – 10/31]

Dave Maier L 10 – (2) – 175 – 02/32

Bob Godwin D 10 – (10) – 175 – 03/32

Joe Knight L 10 – (10) – 175 – 04/32

Lou Scozza W 10 – (10) – 175 – 05/32

Harry Ebbets SD 10 – (8) – 06/32

Tony Shucco L 10 – (UR) – 175 – 07/32

Lou Scozza MD 15 – (3) – 175 – 08/32

Bob Godwin W 10 – (7) – 175 – 09/32

Bob Godwin D 10 – (8) – 175 – 10/32

Lou Scozza UD 10 – (6) – 175 – 11/32

Billy Jones W 10 – (6) – 175 – 02/33

[Adolf Heuser UD 15 – (1) – 175

Bob Godwin TKO 4 – (3) – 175 – 04/33]

Lou Scozza L 10 – (6) – 175 – 05/33

Al Stillman D 10 – (UR) – 175 – 06/33

[John Henry Lewis L10 – (6) – 175

Fred Lenhart D 10 – (UR) – 175 – 08/33]

John Henry Lewis L 10 – (1) – 175 – 09/33

Young Stribling L 10 – (UR+) – Hvy – 10/33

Clyde Chastain D 10 – (UR) – 175 – 11/33

[Clyde Chastain D 10 – (UR) – 175

Charley Massera L 10 – (UR) – Hvy

Bob Godwin D 10 – (5) – 175 – 01/34]

Bob Godwin L 12 – (5) – 175 – 02/34

Joe Knight D 15 – (4) – 175 – 03/34

Clyde Chastain L 10 – (UR) – 175 – 05/34

[Al Gainer D 10 – (10) – 175

Mickey Walker L 10 – (9) – 175 – 06/34]

[Lee Ramage D 10 – (UR+) – Hvy

Lee Ramage L 10 – (UR+) – Hvy – 08/34]

Lee Ramage L 10 – (9+) – Hvy – 09/34

Bob Olin L 15* – (3) – 175 – 12/34

Al Gainer W 12 – (4) – 175 – 01/35

Tony Shucco UD 10 – (2) – 175 – 02/35

Oscar Rankins W 10 – (9-) – 160 – 07/35

[John Henry Lewis W 10 – (1) – 175

Hank Hankinson L 10 – (UR+) – Hvy – 09/35]

[Hank Hankinson L 10 – (8+) – Hvy

Tiger Jack Fox D 10 – (UR) – 175 – 10/35]

Tiger Jack Fox L 10 – (UR) – 175 – 12/35

[Cannonball Green D 6 – (UR) – 175

John Henry Lewis W 10 – (C) – 175 – 01/36]

Deacon Leo Kelly W 15 – (2-) – 175 – 09/36

Deacon Leo Kelly D 15 – (2-) – 175 – 10/36

Alberto Lovell L 10 – (7) – Hvy – 06/37

Jimmy Adamick KO by 2 – (UR) – Hvy – 01/38

Lou Nova W 10 – (7) – Hvy – 07/38

Bob Pastor D 10 – (3) – Hvy – 09/38

#66 – Manuel Ortiz

Career Record: 99-28-3 (53 KOs, 1 KOBY)

First Ring Ranking: #5 Flyweight (June 1939)

Last Ring Ranking: #5 Featherweight (July 1951)

Record vs. Ring-rated Opponents: 27-20-3 (15 KOs, 1 KOBY)

Overall Score Rank: 278

Peak Score Rank: 48

Win Total Rank: 13

Ring Magazine Championships: Bantamweight (1942-47, 47-50)

California’s Ortiz had one of the greatest title reigns in bantamweight history, posting a then-record fifteen consecutive title defenses and nineteen total defenses across two reigns as the king at 118 lbs. Ortiz moved between the top ten at flyweight and bantamweight for a couple years, reaching third at flyweight for several issues in 1941, before settling at bantamweight for good. Ortiz moved to number two in the February 1942 issue and would never be ranked below third again in the division with his final bantamweight ranking coming in the May 1951 issue. Ortiz’s last two rankings came in the June and July 1951 issues at featherweight.

Missing Quality: Ortiz faced several interesting names before entering the rankings for the first time in 1939. In 1938, Ortiz was defeated by veteran Pablo Dano and a young Benny Goldberg. Both were unranked at the time, with Dano between tenures in the rankings and Goldberg on his way to being a fixture for years at bantamweight and featherweight. The same year, Ortiz also scored two wins over Richie Lemos; Lemos would go on to be ranked at featherweight and lightweight. Ortiz also took losses to ranked flyweight Small Montana and soon-to-be ranked bantamweight David Kui Kong Young just months before Ortiz’s breakthrough win over Jurich.

Scoring Results:

Jackie Jurich TKO 7 – (2) – 112 – 05/39

Jackie Jurich L 10 – (5) – 112 – 07/39

Bobby Leyvas L 10 – (UR) – 118 – 09/39

Lou Salica L 10 – (4) – 118 – 11/39

Donnie Maes L 10 – (UR) – 118 – 12/39

Little Dado D 10 – (UR) – 118 – 03/40

Jackie Jurich TKO 9 – (8-) – 112 – 05/40

Panchito Villa L 10 – (UR-) – 118 – 07/40

Rush Dalma KO 3 – (4+) – 118 – 02/41

Carlos Chavez D 10 – (UR+) – 118 – 05/41

Carlos Chavez W 10 – (10+) – 118 – 06/41

Lou Transparenti KO 7 – (5+) – 118 – 07/41

Tony Olivera L 10 – (1) – 118 – 09/41

Tony Olivera MD 10 – (4) – 118 – 02/42

Kenny Lindsay KO 6 – (6) – 118 – 06/42

Lou Salica UD 12* – (C) – 118 – 09/42

Lou Salica TKO 11 – (1) – 118 – 04/43

Tony Olivera TKO 7 – (5) – 118 – 08/43

Leonardo Lopez UD 10 – (4) – 118 – 10/43

Leonardo Lopez KO 4 – (5) – 118 – 11/43

Benny Goldberg UD 15 – (4) – 118 – 01/44

[Ernesto Aguilar UD 15 – (10) – 118

Tony Olivera UD 15 – (1) – 118 – 05/44]

Willie Pep L 10 – (C+) – 126 – 09/44

Enrique Bolanos TKO 6 – (5+) – 126 – 10/44

Luis Castillo TKO 4 – (1) – 118 – 11/44

[Luis Castillo TKO 9 – (5) – 118

Lorenzo Safora W 10 – (9) – 118 – 01/45]

Luis Castillo KO 13 – (3) – 118 – 04/46

Carlos Chavez D 15 – (5+) – 126 – 05/46

Jackie Jurich KO 11 – (4) – 118 – 07/46

David Kui Kong Young KO 7 – (3) – 118 – 09/46

Carlos Chavez L 12 – (2+) – 126 – 12/46

Harold Dade L 15* – (UR) – 118 – 02/47

Harold Dade UD 15* – (C) – 118 – 04/47

David Kui Kong Young SD 15 – (6) – 118 – 07/47

Manny Ortega TKO by 8 – (8+) – 126 – 12/47

Lauro Salas L 10 – (UR+) – 126 – 11/48

Maxie Docusen L 10 – (2++) – 135 – 01/49

Dado Marino UD 15 – (3-) – 112 – 04/49

Henry Davis L 10 – (10+) – 126 – 05/49

Beto Couary L 10 – (UR++) – 135 – 08/49

Memo Valero KO 7 – (6) – 118 – 09/49

Jimmy Cooper L 10 – (UR+) – 126 – 10/49

Ronnie Clayton L 10 – (4+) – 126 – 11/49

Theo Medina W 10 – (5) – 118 – 12/49

Vic Toweel L 15* – (4) – 118 – 07/50

Eddie Chavez L 10 – (6++) – 135 – 01/51

Lauro Salas L 10 – (9+) – 126 – 03/51

Tirso Del Rosario L 10 – (UR) – 126 – 07/51

#65 – Ruben Olivares

Career Record: 89-13-3 (79 KOs, 9 KOBY)

First Ring Ranking: #8 Bantamweight (June 1968)

Last Ring Ranking: #10 Featherweight (October 1979)

Record vs. Ring-rated Opponents: 14-10-1 (11 KOs, 7 KOBY)

Overall Score Rank: 124

Peak Score Rank: 54

Win Total Rank: 87

Ring Magazine Championships: Bantamweight (1969-70, 1971-72)

“Rockabye” Ruben remains one of Mexico’s most beloved fighters, his thundering left hook and fan friendly style standing the test of time. Olivares rose to number one just months after entering the top ten and remained for over a year before snaring the crown from Lionel Rose. A cut in the second of three fights with Chucho Castillo briefly broke up Olivares’ stay atop the division before Rafael Herrera sent Olivares on his way to featherweight. Olivares was never as consistent at the higher weight but had two brief stays as the number one contender while winning both the WBC and WBA belts at different times.

Missing Quality: Veteran Jose Medel suffered a knockout to Olivares in 1968; his last ranking in the magazine had come the prior year. Olivares defeated unranked Zensuke Utagawa for the WBA featherweight belt. In 1978, Olivares defeated a young but already 43-1 Jose Luis Ramirez. Ramirez had yet to enter the rankings but would be a fixture in the lightweight title picture for much of the 1980s.

Scoring Results:

Salvatore Burruni TKO 3 – (7) – 118 – 05/68

Octavio Gomez KO 5 – (2-) – 112 – 07/68

Kazuyoshi Kanazawa TKO 2 – (2) – 118 – 03/69

Takao Sakurai TKO 6 – (3) – 118 – 07/69

Lionel Rose KO 5* – (C) – 118 – 10/69

Alan Rudkin TKO 2 – (1) – 118 – 01/70

Chucho Castillo UD 15 – (2) – 118 – 05/70

Chucho Castillo TKO by 14* – (1) – 118 – 12/70

Chucho Castillo UD 15* – (C) – 118 – 06/71

Efren Torres TKO 4 – (6-) – 112 – 09/71

Jesus Pimentel RTD 11 – (1) – 118 – 02/72

Rafael Herrera KO by 8* – (2) – 118 – 05/72

Rafael Herrera L 10 – (6-) – 118 – 01/73

Walter Seeley TKO 2 – (7+) – 130 – 06/73

Bobby Chacon RTD 9 – (4) – 126 – 08/73

Art Hafey KO by 5 – (UR) – 126 – 11/73

Art Hafey SD 12 – (3) – 126 – 05/74

Alexis Arguello KO by 13 – (6) – 126 – 01/75

Bobby Chacon TKO 2 – (1) – 126 – 08/75

David Kotey L 15 – (UR) – 126 – 11/75

Danny Lopez KO by 7 – (4) – 126 – 02/76

Jose Cervantes KO by 6 – (UR) – 126 – 01/77

Bobby Chacon L 10 – (9+) – 130 – 10/77

Guillermo Morales D 10 – (UR) – 126 – 06/79

Eusebio Pedroza TKO by 12 – (1) – 126 – 09/79

#64 – Jack Sharkey

Career Record: 37-13-3, 2 No Decisions (13 KOs, 4 KOBY)

First Ring Ranking: #7 Heavyweight (February 1926)

Last Ring Ranking: #4 Heavyweight (October 1936)

Record vs. Ring-rated Opponents: 13-9-3 (5 KOs, 3 KOBY)

Overall Score Rank: 82

Peak Score Rank: 67

Win Total Rank: 96

Ring Magazine Championships: Heavyweight (1932-33)

The “Boston Gob” was part of a mass of solid heavyweights who battled it out between the titanic reigns of Jack Dempsey and Joe Louis with Sharkey able to tell what it was like to be knocked out by both. While his tenure could be uneven, Sharkey managed several wins over the top lights of his day at light heavyweight and heavyweight. Including his tenure as champion, Sharkey was rated no lower than fourth at heavyweight for over four years between the February 1927 and October 1933 editions of the Ring.

Missing Quality: Hall of Fame heavyweight George Godfrey was ranked in the annual rankings in 1925 and 26, but missed in 27. It makes Sharkey’s 1926 win over Godfrey an unranked win. Godfrey would stay around the top ten until 1931 and is a strong example of missing quality. Sharkey’s win over an unranked KO Christner moved Christner into the top ten of the March 1929 issue.

Scoring Results:

[Bud Gorman L 10 – (5) – Hvy

Jim Maloney W 10 – (10) – Hvy

Eddie Huffman W 10 – (5-) – 175

Bud Gorman DQ 1 – (5) – Hvy – 02/26]

[Harry Willis DQ 13 – (6) – Hvy

Mike McTigue TKO 12 – (4-) – 175

Jim Maloney TKO 5 – (4) – Hvy – 02/27]

[Jack Dempsey KO by 7 – (2) – Hvy

Tom Heeney D 12 – (4) – Hvy – 02/28]

Johnny Risko L 15 – (4) – Hvy – 04/28

Jack Delaney KO 1 – (5) – Hvy – 05/28

Young Stribling W 10 – (2) – Hvy – 03/29

Tommy Loughran TKO 3 – (C-) – 175 – 10/29

Phil Scott TKO 3 – (3) – Hvy – 03/30

Max Schmeling DQ by 4* – (2) – Hvy – 07/30

Mickey Walker D 15 – (UR) – 08/31

Primo Carnera UD 15 – (5) – Hvy – 11/31

Max Schmeling SD 15* – (C) – Hvy – 07/32

Primo Carnera KO by 6* – (2) – Hvy – 07/33

King Levinsky L 10 – (4) – Hvy – 10/33

Tommy Loughran L 15 – (7) – Hvy – 11/33

Tony Shucco L 10 – (4-) – 175 – 03/36

Tony Shucco D 10 – (3-) – 175 – 06/36

Phil Brubaker UD 10 – (6) – Hvy – 08/37

Joe Louis KO by 3 – (2) – 10/36

#63 – Gennadiy Golovkin

Career Record: 41-1-1 (36 KOs)

First Ring Ranking: #10 Middleweight (March 2012)

Last Ring Ranking: To Be Determined

Record vs. Ring-rated Opponents: 11-1-1 (9 KOs)

Overall Score Rank: 45

Peak Score Rank: 62

Win Total Rank: 134

Ring Magazine Championships: None

Despite never winning Ring’s crown, Golovkin was the most dominant middleweight of the 2010s, unifying three major alphabet titles. A 23-fight knockout win streak helped to cultivate a devoted fan following. Golovkin was ranked as the number one contender to Sergio Martinez, Miguel Cotto, and then Saul Alvarez beginning in the October 2013 issue while winning the WBA, WBC, and IBF belts along the way. Golovkin maintains the top contender spot unbroken through to today, a span of more than eight years. Golovkin’s first opportunity at Ring’s crown ended in a controversial draw with Alvarez. The rematch, while debated, was a different affair. Golovkin has since regained the IBF belt.

Missing Quality: Technically, the loss to Alvarez was a loss to an unranked opponent. However, on the eve of the fight The Ring announced the winner would be recognized as champion. Alvarez had been Ring champion through the draw in the first Golovkin fight but was stripped of honors when he failed a test for a banned substance. Given the magazine’s decision on how to recognize the fight as for a vacant crown, Alvarez was treated as a number two contender.

Scoring Results:

Grzegorz Proksa TKO 5 – (9) – 160 – 11/12

Matthew Macklin KO 3 – (6) – 160 – 09/13

Curtis Stevens RTD 8 – (9) – 160 – 01/14

Daniel Geale TKO 3 – (2) – 160 – 10/14

Marco Antonio Rubio KO 2 – (8) – 160 – 12/14

Martin Murray TKO 11 – (6) – 160 – 05/15

David Lemieux TKO 8 – (4) – 160 – 01/16

Kell Brook TKO 5 – (1–) – 147 – 12/16

Daniel Jacobs UD 12 – (2) – 160 – 05/17

Saul Alvarez D 12 – (C) – 160 – 12/17

Saul Alvarez L 12* – (2) – 160 – 11/18

Sergiy Derevyanchenko UD 12 – (6) – 160 – 12/19

Kamil Szeremeta RTD 7 – (6) – 160 – 02/21

#62 – Felix Trinidad

Career Record: 42-3 (35 KOs, 1 KOBY)

First Ring Ranking: #10 Welterweight (July 1993)

Last Ring Ranking: #4 Middleweight (August 1995)

Record vs. Ring-rated Opponents: 10-2 (7 KOs, 1 KOBY)

Overall Score Rank: 45

Peak Score Rank: 62

Win Total Rank: 134

Ring Magazine Championships: None

“Tito” was one of Puerto Rico’s most popular and decorated fighters with an ability to rise from the floor to win and a left hook for the ages. Trinidad rose to number three in the November 1993 issue following his IBF welterweight title victory over Maurice Blocker. It took until the January 2000 issue, following the still debated victory over Oscar De La Hoya, for Trinidad to grab the top spot at welterweight. Trinidad rose to number one at Jr. middleweight after his unification win over Fernando Vargas and was ranked just behind Bernard Hopkins throughout his first run at middleweight. Trinidad managed top five wins in each of the three weight divisions he competed and won titles in.

Missing Quality: Trinidad would have won The Ring’s welterweight crown with the win over De La Hoya had the magazine continued with titles, traced to the reign of Donald Curry. Wins over Larry Barnes and Ricardo Mayorga came after both had exited the rankings for the last time. A career closing loss to ranked light heavyweight Roy Jones Jr. came after Trinidad’s time in the rankings was behind him.

Scoring Results:

Maurice Blocker KO 2 – (4) – 147 – 10/93

Yori Boy Campas TKO 4 – (5) – 147 – Winter/94

Oba Carr TKO 8 – (8) – 147 – 03/95

Freddie Pendleton KO 5 – (5-) – 140 – 09/96

Pernell Whitaker UD 12 – (5) – 147 – 05/99

Oscar De La Hoya MD 12 – (1) – 147 – Holiday/99

David Reid UD 12 – (2+) – 154 – 06/00

Fernando Vargas TKO 12 – (2) – 154 – 03/01

William Joppy TKO 5 – (2+) – 160 – 09/01

Bernard Hopkins TKO by 12* – (1) – 160 – 01/02

Hacine Cherifi TKO 4 – (7) – 160 – 09/02

Winky Wright L 12 – (C-) – 154 – 08/05

#61 – Nonito Donaire

Career Record: 41-6 (27 KOs, 1 KOBY)

First Ring Ranking: #1 Flyweight (November 2007)

Last Ring Ranking: To Be Determined

Record vs. Ring-rated Opponents: 13-5 (9 KOs, 1 KOBY)

Overall Score Rank: 61

Peak Score Rank: 79

Win Total Rank: 97

Ring Magazine Championships: Jr. Featherweight (2012-13)

The “Filipino Flash” has been a fixture from flyweight to featherweight and now back to bantamweight over the last fifteen years. Donaire won primary titles in every weight class along the way except Jr. bantamweight, including partial unifications at bantamweight and Jr. featherweight. Donaire entered the flyweight rankings at number one when he defeated Vic Darchinyan for the IBF belt and remained there for nearly two years. Donaire also spent most of 2011 as the leader at bantamweight before winning his lone Ring championship at Jr. featherweight in 2012

Missing Quality: Donaire posted wins over an unranked Luis Maldonado at flyweight and unranked Rafael Concepcion and Hernan “Tyson” Marquez at Jr. bantamweight. Maldonado had fallen out of the rankings just a few months before facing Donaire. Concepcion spent just an issue in the top ten the year before he faced Donaire but Marquez would go on to achieve high regard at flyweight. Lower weight star Jorge Arce was a few months removed from his final ranking at bantamweight when Donaire knocked him out in a Jr. featherweight title fight in 2012.

Scoring Results:

Vic Darchinyan TKO 5 – (2) – 112 – 10/07

Moruti Mthalane TKO 6 – (10) – 112 – 01/09

Raul Martinez TKO 4 – (10+) – 115 – 06/09

Wladimir Sidorenko KO 4 – (10+) – 118 – 02/11

Fernando Montiel TKO 2 – (1) – 118 – 04/11

Omar Narvaez UD 12 – (1-) – 115 – 12/11

Wilfredo Vazquez Jr. SD 12 – (8+) – 122 – 04/12

Jeffrey Mathebula UD 12 – (6) – 122 – 09/12

Toshiaki Nishioka TKO 9* – (1) – 122 – 12/12

Guillermo Rigondeaux L 12 – (1) – 122 – 06/13

Vic Darchinyan TKO 9 – (5) – 122 – 01/14

Simpiwe Vetyeka TD 5 – (4) – 126 – 08/14

Nicholas Walters TKO by 6 – (3) – 126 – 12/14

Jessie Magdaleno L 12 – (6) – 122 – 01/17

Carl Frampton L 12 – (3) – 126 – 07/18

Ryan Burnett RTD 4 (3) – 118 – 01/19

Naoya Inoue L 12 – (C) – 118 – 01/20

Nordine Oubaali KO 4 – (2) – 118 – 08/21

