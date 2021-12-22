Yamaguchi Falcao will take on Fernando Farias on Feb. 19

Fringe super middleweight contender Yamaguchi Falcao will face once-beaten Fernando Farias on February 19, it was announced Tuesday afternoon.

The 10-round bout will take place at Melrose Hall in Melrose, Massachusetts and will stream live on ThrowdownSports.com (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

Falcao (19-1-1, 8 knockouts), who is originally from Serra, Brazil and now lives and trains in Tampa, Florida, last fought on October 23, defeating Argentina’s Jorge Miranda by decision over nine one-sided rounds. He is unbeaten in his last four bouts since suffering his only defeat at the hands of Christopher Pearson in May 2019.

The 33-year-old became a promotional free agent after his contract expired following his majority-decision draw against D’Mitrius Ballard seven months later. He had been promoted by Golden Boy Promotions since his second pro fight in 2014.

Robert Diaz, matchmaker for Golden Boy, welcomed any opportunity for Falcao to fight again on future Golden Boy cards.

“We may work in the future if a fight becomes available,” Diaz told The Ring Wednesday morning.

Falcao won the bronze medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. His younger brother Esquiva, who is promoted by Top Rank, is the IBF mandatory challenger at 160 pounds.

Farias (10-1-2, 4 KOs), who resides in Buenos Aires, Argentina, was knocked out in the opening round of his last bout on February 19. The 32-year-old had fought to decision draws in his previous two fights.

In the co-feature, middleweight prospect Connor Coyle (14-0, 6 KOs) will square off against veteran Martin Rios.

Coyle, who is originally from Northern Ireland, defeated Edgar Ortega by technical decision in his last bout on May 21. His last two fights took place in Mexico after having fought on a handful of Roy Jones, Jr. Promotion cards.

Both Falcao and Coyle are promoted by Jody Caliguire of Fire Fist Boxing Promotions.

Rios (23-20-4, 13 KOs), who resides in La Pampa, Argentina, has not fought since June 2019, when he lost by knockout in the opening round to Bektemir Melikuziev, who was making his pro debut. He has lost nine of his last 10 bouts.

The February 19 card will be promoted by Reyes Boxing.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing