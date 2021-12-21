Andrew Moloney is back with a win over Froilan Saludar in Sydney

World-rated junior bantamweight Andrew Moloney returned to winning ways with a 10-round unanimous decision over former world title challenger Froilan Saludar at the Star Event Centre, Sydney.

It marked the first time Moloney has fought at home for two-years. The 30-year-old stayed in the hunt for another title opportunity by outboxing Saludar. Moloney was awarded the decision on the scorecards: 99-91, 98-92 and 98-91.

Saludar started well enough but Moloney came into his own in the second round and began working the body and enjoyed a dominant third round.

From there onwards the Australian did the better work and had the fight in hand. Moloney put a beating on the veteran Filipino in the later rounds as he tried to force the stoppage. To his immense credit Saludar was game and refused to go down.

Moloney, who is rated No. 9 by The Ring at 115-pounds, moves to (22-2, 14 knockouts) and is targeting WBO titlist Kazuto Ioka. Saludar, meanwhile, drops to (32-5-1, 22 KOs).

