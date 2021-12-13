Parker-Chisora undercard: McGregor is out, Cullen to face Sadjo instead of Cukur

Lee McGregor (right) Photo courtesy of MTK Global

We’ve known for quite some time that heavyweights Joseph Parker and Dereck Chisora would be facing each other in a rematch in Manchester on December 18.

The undercard looked pretty solid, with the likes of Carlos Gongora meeting Lerrone Richards at super middleweight and European bantamweight titleholder and rising star Lee McGregor defending his title against Narek Abgaryan. While Jack Cullen was tabbed to face Emre Cukur for the vacant European super middleweight title.

However, news reached The Ring that McGregor will instead now face Abgaryan in late January.

Cukur is out of his fight with Cullen due to a hand injury. Cullen will now meet dangerous Frenchman Kevin Lele Sadjo, in what may be a more difficult assignment.

Cullen enjoyed a breakout win over former Canelo opponent Avni Yildirim (UD 10) over the summer which helped position him for a shot at the vacant EBU title. The 28-year-old sports a (20-2-1, 9 knockout) record.

Sadjo was a French amateur champion before turning professional in 2017. The 31-year-old won his first 14 by knockout but has been taken the distance in his two most recent outings.

It should prove to be an interesting clash of styles between the 6-foot-3 Cullen and the smaller but more robust Sadjo, who is 5-foot-8.