Chisora eyes stoppage of Parker in December rematch

Derek Chisora says he has submitted himself to trainer Dave Coldwell in a bid to win his December 18 rematch with Joseph Parker.

Chisora, who has been training with Coldwell in his Rotherham gym from Monday-Thursday, told his coach that he was willing to do anything in camp to get the better of Parker this time.

“If you don’t change, you’re a fool,” said Chisora. “If you don’t change your environment, you’re a fool. A couple of years ago as a young upcoming fighter I was trying to get recognised in the game… as time goes on, I’m changing a little bit.”

He said he was more relaxed these days, but added: “We’re going to go for a stoppage. Boxing is a violent sport. Another man is punching you in the face, it’s a violent sport. It’s a fighting game how we have to say it how it is. We’re going in there to fight. It is violent.”

Chisora is 32-11 and has lost his last two, to Oleksandr Usyk and Parker via split decision in May.

When asked if he’d call it a day if he lost three on the bouce, he replied: “Win or lose, there’s always something happening. Boxing is a hard game to leave, even those who leave it come back straight away. For me, there’s no losing option in this fight.”

Parker, who has been training in Morecambe with coach Andy Lee, has been talking about being more spiteful this time, and winning by knockout.

“He’s got fast hands,” Derek conceded. “Our job is to take away his fast hands, keep him off balance and grind him down. In boxing, the only thing that knocks you out is the punch you don’t see. It’s the punch you don’t see that knocks you out, anything you see doesn’t knock you out.”

Chisora is now managed by 258, Anthony Joshua’s management company. Joshua will likely rematch Usyk in the spring and Chisora doesn’t blame Joshua for taking the immediate rematch.

“If you don’t take it, where does he go?” he said. “Who does he fight, Deontay Wilder? The boxing game is only making money now because AJ is in it. People were not in love with boxing when Wladimir Klitschko was in it. AJ brought the glamour. When was the last time someone sold out Cardiff, Wembley, Tottenham…? The guy came in, he’s done an amazing job, given a great show and the day he loses he shouldn’t take the rematch? He just had a bad day in the office. Why should he not take the rematch?”

Tyson Fury, The Ring’s heavyweight champion, has long said he would face Chisora for a third time before retiring and that’s something Derek is still open to.

“Oh yeah,” said Chisora, the 37-year-old who lost to Fury in 2011 and 2014. “I like Tyson Fury. He’s done well for himself. If it’s there, let’s do it.”

