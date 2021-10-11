Nonito Donaire Jr. signs promotional deal with Probellum

Photo by Jhay Oh Otamias

Nonito Donaire Jr. has signed a promotional deal with upstart company Probellum, the company announced Monday afternoon.

Donaire, the reigning WBC bantamweight titleholder, joins a growing stable that includes Regis Prograis, Badou Jack and Ricky Burns. The company, which was launched on Sept. 20, is headed by former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer.

Donaire and Schaefer have done business in the past, with Donaire signing with Schaefer’s company Ringstar Sports in 2017.

“Richard Schaefer has always been a ‘fighter’s first’ promoter,'” said Donaire (41-6, 27 knockouts). “I am convinced that with his vision, leadership skills and passion for the fighters he will elevate the sport and most importantly continue to empower fighters. I am proud to be part of Team Probellum and continue my relationship and friendship with Richard.”

Donaire, 38, is managed by his wife Rachel, and has won world titles in four different divisions, beginning with his 2007 knockout of Vic Darchinyan to win the IBF flyweight title. Donaire has won world titles at flyweight, bantamweight, junior featherweight and featherweight, and was the Boxing Writers Association of America’s Fighter of the Year for 2012.

Donaire, who was born in the Philippines and raised in California’s Bay Area, made history in his most recent bout, knocking out the previously unbeaten Nordine Oubaali in May to become the oldest bantamweight champion ever.

“Nonito is one of the greatest fighters in boxing. A future Hall of Famer and four-division and nine-time world champion, but it is not just his talent in the ring but his personality, charisma and values outside of the ring which make him the champion and role model he is,” said Schaefer.

Donaire isn’t the only Filipino bantamweight Probellum has done business with recently. The company won the purse bid to promote the WBO bantamweight title defense of John Riel Casimero against mandatory challenger Paul Butler.