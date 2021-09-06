Monday, September 06, 2021  |
Tony Yoka claims he’s being avoided, seeks big knockout over Petar Milas

Photo from Yoka's Twitter
by Anson Wainwright

Rising French heavyweight Tony Yoka will face the unbeaten Petar Milas in a scheduled 10-round contest at Roland Garros in Paris on Friday.

Yoka, who is a star in his homeland after winning gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, knows that he has a target on his back.

“It’s a big chance for [Milas], a big step up,” Yoka (10-0, 8 knockouts) told The Ring. “He’s a very good boxer, he’s got pretty good skills for a heavyweight; he switches from southpaw to orthodox. He’s not a big puncher but he puts his punches together well. [Victory] will put me in a good place.”

This will be the popular 29-year-old’s first fight since a middling performance against Joel Djeko in March, though he feels that there were mitigating circumstances.

“It was a short camp for Djeko,” revealed Yoka, who scored a 12th-round stoppage. “I spent a year in France, away from the U.S., and I wasn’t able to train with my coach. The fight wasn’t that good but I controlled the fight and got the win.

“Since then, I went back to [Hayward, California, in] the U.S.A. with [Virgil] Hunter and have progressed and feel better now.”

“La Conquete” intends to make a statement by sending his fans home happy.

“A big knockout, this is what everyone wants at heavyweight,” said Yoka, who expects a 14,000 sell-out at the famous tennis arena. “I know I’ve got skill, I’m very fast and now I know how to put power into it – it’s a good combination.”

Yoka is in a hurry to face the best heavyweights around and isn’t shy about saying so, with one particular old rival topping his hit list.

“I can’t wait to step up, I’m a little bit sick of these fights, I really want to fight someone in the top 10,” he stated sternly. “I want to fight [Olympic final opponent Joe] Joyce. A few months ago I said I’d like to fight [Joyce] and we started discussions about it, then he chose [Carlos] Takam, who everybody knew he’d beat.

“He said he doesn’t want to fight me because he wants a title shot. He’s waiting on [Anthony] Joshua. Everybody knows if Joshua beats [Oleksandr] Usyk, Joshua will fight [Tyson] Fury, and they will fight at least twice. They don’t have time for him, so you have time for me, stop hiding – let’s do it.

“I’m sick of fighting guys behind me, I want to fight top level guys. I’m ready for anyone. The top 3, 4, will not fight me until I’m in a good position. The guys who are around me in the rankings don’t want to fight me: Joyce, [Dillian] Whyte – all of those guys. I want to fight everybody.”

Milas (15-0, 11 KOs) turned professional in 2015. The 26-year-old Croatian has campaigned mainly in the shadow of his more celebrated countryman Filip Hrgovic, however, he became only the second man – after Anthony Joshua – to stop teak-tough Kevin Johnson (TKO 8) and also owns a win over Francesco Pianeta (UD 10). He appears to be a good opponent, but 23 months of inactivity isn’t ideal preparation for the biggest fight of his life.

 

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter @AnsonWainwright

 

